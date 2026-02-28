The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In March 2026
Spring officially kicks off in March, but that doesn't mean you can't start prepping for the season early. If you're a Costco member, the store has tons of spring-centric finds and other goodies to get excited about for the month (as of late February 2026). Costco has changed quite a bit since the '80s, going from a single humble location to worldwide expansion, with over 800 stores spread out across eight countries. Throughout the company's years of growth, the core of the warehouse retail chain has remained solid. Members know they'll get quality products at affordable prices, along with perks like a food court and free samples.
To help you fine-tune your spring shopping list, we took a look at what's new at Costco in the coming month. Our search uncovered seasonal treats, practical kitchen items, gift baskets, cutting-edge appliances, and more. Remember, Costco's online inventory isn't a one-to-one match with what's inside the warehouse. As a result, several of the items featured here can only be purchased through the Costco website or app, while others can be found inside warehouses and online.
RED Delight Milk Chocolate Coconut Diamond Truffles 3-pack
A tasty and nutritionally wholesome gourmet truffle? In this economy? That's what you get with RED Delight Milk Chocolate Coconut Diamond Truffles, which contain zero grams of added sugar. These online-exclusive truffles come in packs of three, so no one would blame you if you kept one for yourself.
Purchase the RED Delight Milk Chocolate Coconut Diamond Truffles online for $26.99.
Blackstone 36-inch Omnivore Griddle with Hinged Hood and Soft Cover
Summer grilling season will be here before you know it, so now's a great time to upgrade your equipment. The Blackstone Omnivore Griddle is the perfect addition to any backyard setup, as it allows for easy and efficient cooking. With four independently controlled heating zones, you can cook multiple foods simultaneously.
Purchase the Blackstone 36" Omnivore Griddle with Hinged Hood and Soft Cover online for $529.99.
Rastelli's Reserve Beef Tenderloin (Filet Mignon) Roast with Garlic Herb Butter
Turn your kitchen into a high-end butcher shop with Rastelli's Reserve Beef Tenderloin Roast. Wet-aged and weighing an impressive 4 pounds, this big ol' hunk of meat can be trimmed into individual filet mignon steaks for an unbelievable dinner. This online-only tenderloin comes with a dry seasoning blend and a tub of garlic herb butter.
Purchase the Rastelli's Reserve Beef Tenderloin (Filet Mignon) Roast with Garlic Herb Butter online for $199.99.
Happy Easter Pink Bunny Basket
The Happy Easter Pink Bunny Basket has all the makings of a festive spring holiday. Brimming with chocolates, caramel popcorn, and assorted candy, Costco's adorable, online-only gift basket of snacks is bound to make someone's day.
Purchase the Happy Easter Pink Bunny Basket online for $29.99 (price good through March 30, 2026).
Bentgo Pantry 22-piece Airtight Food Storage Containers
Storing dry goods in clear containers allows for quick assessment of your kitchen inventory while also keeping pests out of your dry food supply. If you're motivated to do some spring kitchen cleaning, the Bentgo Pantry Airtight Food Storage Containers set includes 22 separate pieces in various sizes and capacities, but it's only available online.
Purchase the Bentgo Pantry 22-piece Airtight Food Storage Containers online for $77.99.
Yupik Roasted Sea Salt Blanched Marcona Almonds
Nuts are a great source of plant-based protein, and the Roasted Sea Salt Blanched Marcona Almonds from Yupik are a deliciously wholesome snack. Thanks to the careful blanching, roasting, and seasoning they undergo, these almonds are elevated in texture and flavor. The 2.2-pound bags are sold online only, in packs of three.
Purchase the Yupik Roasted Sea Salt Blanched Marcona Almonds online for $69.99.
GreenPan 15-inch Pre-seasoned Carbon Steel Paella Pan
Paella is a Spanish recipe made from a rich combination of seafood, rice, meat, and mixed vegetables. To make this tasty dish, one must have the proper cookware, and this carbon steel paella pan from GreenPan certainly fits the bill. Paella pans help create the perfect rice texture and promote optimal caramelization.
Purchase the GreenPan 15" Pre-seasoned Carbon Steel Paella Pan online for $38.99.
Ole Mexican Foods 8-inch Xtreme Wellness Tortilla Wraps
When making health-conscious food choices, you shouldn't have to limit yourself to bland, boring meals. With Ole Mexican Foods Xtreme Wellness Tortilla Wraps, you can create healthy Mexican-inspired dishes without compromising your nutrition goals. These low-cal wraps contain 12 grams of dietary fiber per serving, and zero net carbs.
Purchase the Ole Mexican Foods 8" Xtreme Wellness Tortilla Wraps online for $8.79.
Sugarfina Spring Garden Candy Bento Box
The Sugarfina Spring Garden Candy Bento Box is a fancy way to satisfy a sweet tooth. This online-exclusive gift set features a colorful collection of delicate snacks in a variety of flavors, including gummy candies (made with real fruit juice), candy-coated shortbread bites, and chocolate-covered cookie dough.
Purchase the Sugarfina Spring Garden Candy Bento Box online for $54.99.
Simply Good Coffee The Brewer
If a d*mn fine cup of coffee is a non-negotiable part of your morning routine, you need a serious machine. Simply Good Coffee's The Brewer churns out a pot of pour-over coffee with the push of a button. The automatic controls and simple yet precise operation allow for an optimal brewing experience. Available online only.
Purchase Simply Good Coffee The Brewer online for $99.99.
Nordic Ware Floral Bouquet Cast Cakelet Pan
Capable of creating pretty-as-a-picture desserts, the Nordic Ware Floral Bouquet Cast Cakelet Pan is a must-have for any baking enthusiast. Using your favorite cake recipes, you can create beautiful mini cakes with the perfect spring theme. Available online only.
Purchase the Nordic Ware Floral Bouquet Cast Cakelet Pan online for $29.99.
T-fal Dual Window Infrared Air Fryer
T-fal's Dual Window Infrared Air Fryer can whip up all sorts of tempting air fryer recipes, from quick salmon cakes to country-style ribs, with no preheating required. The clear windows allow you to monitor your food as it cooks, and the large basket boasts a 7.3-quart capacity.
Purchase the T-fal Dual Window Infrared Air Fryer online for $119.99.
over&back 3-piece Multipurpose Berry Baskets
Stoneware berry baskets from over&back are perfect for rinsing and storing fresh fruit and vegetables, but that's not all they do. Their attractive appearance makes them perfect for holding candy and snacks, while the durable stoneware can be conveniently cleaned in the dishwasher.
Purchase the over&back 3-piece Multipurpose Berry Baskets online for $19.99.
Mrs. Prindables Premium Easter Gift Basket
For those seeking a more grown-up Easter basket, Mrs. Prindables has what you need. Now available online-only at Costco, this Premium Easter Gift Basket features three caramel apples, chocolate- and caramel-covered pretzel rods, chocolate-coated Oreos, and other gourmet treats.
Purchase the Mrs. Prindables Premium Easter Gift Basket online for $74.99.