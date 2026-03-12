The Breakfast Dish Katharine Hepburn Loved To Eat

Katharine Hepburn had a fierce spirit, intelligent wit, and trailblazing reputation — and she's still considered one of the most legendary women of Hollywood. Hepburn led an active life in many ways, and just as iconic as she is, so was one of her favorite breakfast foods: pancakes. Given Hepburn's inimitable nature, an ingredient the movie star liked adding to her pancakes was cottage cheese, as explained by her goddaughter Katharine "Kat" Kramer (via Hollywood Kitchen). Of course, cottage cheese isn't the only way to enhance pancakes, as there are many additions that can elevate any basic homemade pancake recipe.

To make these Hepburn-favorite pancakes, add a cup of cottage cheese to a traditional recipe of flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, milk, egg, and butter. In addition to boosting the pancake's protein content, cottage cheese gives them a fluffier, soufflé-like texture. It also incorporates a tanginess to the breakfast staple's mildly sweet and savory taste. While not required, Hepburn's favorite version swaps the usual all-purpose flour for whole wheat. This helps add a little more density to the pancakes, as well as providing a boost of nutrients like fiber and iron. As a tip for working cottage cheese into a pre-packaged pancake mix, it may be worth halving the required water and then making up the difference with cottage cheese, since it naturally contains a bit of moisture. Otherwise, the excess liquid could potentially lead to runny batter, producing flat pancakes, which can often be fixed.