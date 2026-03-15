What Happened To Amy Bouzaglo After Kitchen Nightmares?

What's Gordon Ramsay really like? One thing that's clear about him: He doesn't give up easily. Through over 100 episodes of his show Kitchen Nightmares, he's visited and turned around restaurants ranging from a seafood eatery to a Haitian juice bar and cafe to a Middle Eastern grill. But only once did Ramsay give up on restaurant owners, and that's in his Season 6 visit to Amy's Baking Company in Scottsdale, Arizona.

His visit to Amy's starts pretty much the same as any other restaurant. Actually, it starts better than most. He's shocked to, for once, find the kitchen spotless and organized. But it's not long before he sees what's really wrong. The dysfunctional kitchen is run by co-owners (and husband and wife) Amy and Samy Bouzaglo, who curse at customers, kick them out, and ban them from the restaurant. They push Ramsay past his breaking point, and he leaves after two days, telling them simply: "Good luck."

When this episode aired back in 2013, it naturally attracted a lot of attention. If nothing else, it was good reality TV (maybe even the best Kitchen Nightmare). So at the beginning of the following season, the Kitchen Nightmares team returned to Amy's Baking Company to follow up. Amy Bouzaglo didn't hold back in her hatred for Ramsay and his show. "We were made to look like the most psychotic lunatic people in the universe," she said in the follow-up episode. "You don't see any of the good." What's happened since then?