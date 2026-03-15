What Happened To Amy Bouzaglo After Kitchen Nightmares?
What's Gordon Ramsay really like? One thing that's clear about him: He doesn't give up easily. Through over 100 episodes of his show Kitchen Nightmares, he's visited and turned around restaurants ranging from a seafood eatery to a Haitian juice bar and cafe to a Middle Eastern grill. But only once did Ramsay give up on restaurant owners, and that's in his Season 6 visit to Amy's Baking Company in Scottsdale, Arizona.
His visit to Amy's starts pretty much the same as any other restaurant. Actually, it starts better than most. He's shocked to, for once, find the kitchen spotless and organized. But it's not long before he sees what's really wrong. The dysfunctional kitchen is run by co-owners (and husband and wife) Amy and Samy Bouzaglo, who curse at customers, kick them out, and ban them from the restaurant. They push Ramsay past his breaking point, and he leaves after two days, telling them simply: "Good luck."
When this episode aired back in 2013, it naturally attracted a lot of attention. If nothing else, it was good reality TV (maybe even the best Kitchen Nightmare). So at the beginning of the following season, the Kitchen Nightmares team returned to Amy's Baking Company to follow up. Amy Bouzaglo didn't hold back in her hatred for Ramsay and his show. "We were made to look like the most psychotic lunatic people in the universe," she said in the follow-up episode. "You don't see any of the good." What's happened since then?
The Bouzaglos began selling Nightmares-themed merchandise
People had strong opinions on Amy's and the Kitchen Nightmares episode. That went for both locals who knew the Bouzaglos or had been to the restaurant, and viewers of the show. The Bouzaglos decided to capitalize on their 15 minutes of fame, and shortly after the show aired, began selling merchandise with quotes from the show.
Viewers of the TV show found it hard to forget how Amy Bouzaglo described her love of cats, and how she meowed throughout the show. And for viewers who loved that, Bouzaglo had great news. You could actually buy a shirt with one of her quotes ("I speak feline — MEOW!") printed on the front. Not a cat person? Then you might prefer a "Here's your pizza, go f*** yourself!" shirt instead.
Fortunately or unfortunately, the Amy's Baking Company online store, where the merchandise was once sold, is now defunct. And Amy's fans looking for a secondhand one might come up empty, too. A Redditor looking for an original shirt in 2025 wasn't able to source one.
Amy Bouzaglo stayed in the spotlight long after Kitchen Nightmares
After the Kitchen Nightmares episode came out, the Bouzaglos stayed in the public eye. In early 2014, Amy and Samy Bouzaglo even appeared on a Dr. Phil episode. They said they were being harassed by disgruntled Kitchen Nightmares viewers (who weren't even customers of Amy's Baking Company). "Unplug," Dr. Phil said to Amy Bouzaglo. "Unplug."
She didn't. In fact, Bouzaglo even wrote an op-ed via a public relations firm with the intention of setting the record straight. In it, she said that they told Ramsay to leave, not the other way around, and as retaliation the producers edited the show to make the Bouzaglos look "like lunatics" — her words, via Eater. She said they kept the business open to prove Ramsay wrong, called her landlord a slumlord, and said she was working on an animated video game (which doesn't seem to have ever come to fruition).
Amy Bouzaglo was also said to be in negotiations to be featured in a reality TV show of her own, per Salon. Compelling though a drama-filled bakery show featuring the Bouzaglos might sound, the show never happened, either. But the Bouzaglos still got plenty of airtime through interviews and news coverage.
While Amy's Baking Company was still in business, Bouzaglo fought customers — and Ramsay
Amy's Baking Company remained open after Kitchen Nightmares, and the Bouzaglos kept their combative style. On Facebook, Amy Bouzaglo wrote a series of increasingly angry posts, one beginning with "I AM NOT STUPID, ALL OF YOU ARE." (That's reminiscent of Samy's comment in the Kitchen Nightmares episode, when he says that "Chef Ramsay is coming to tell the people how the food is good here." Needless to say, that's not exactly how things went.)
Meanwhile, Amy Bouzaglo wasn't shy about going after Gordon Ramsay and the show, either. In fact, she accused Ramsay of sexual harassment during the filming of the show in her op-ed. Samy Bouzaglo later made the same claim to KTAR, a local TV station. Neither Bouzaglo would elaborate.
In some cases, saying that the Bouzaglos would fight customers is literally true. Samy Bouzaglo was recorded chasing a customer out of the restaurant with a knife (in a video shared by TMZ in 2014), though Amy Bouzaglo can be seen trying to hold back Samy in that video. Clearly, the Bouzaglos remained combative well after Ramsay's visit.
The Bouzaglos moved to California, then Israel
In late 2015, Amy's Baking Company closed the Scottsdale storefront. The Bouzaglos moved to California, where Amy Bouzaglo started a line of cannabis edibles. Also in 2015, Amy Bouzaglo self-published a cookbook titled "Baking with Amy: Baking up Magic." She refers to home bakers as baking warriors, and gives advice like "Be brave! Be protected! And be prepared!" (That's about working with hot sugar.)
Samy Bouzaglo has a criminal record with drug and extortion charges, and has had an ongoing immigration case since 2008. In 2018, Samy was deported, and Amy moved with him to Israel. She's stayed involved in baking since, opening a small bakery in the town of Netanya. And she's chalked up her behavior on Kitchen Nightmares to fear, per the New York Post. "I've grown tremendously," she said.
Amy and Samy Bouzaglo are now divorced, and Amy is still baking
Amy Bouzaglo filed for divorce in Maricopa County, Arizona, in April 2022. Per Arizona Central, Samy Bouzaglo's Facebook page now indicates that he's single and still living in Netanya. It's not clear where Amy Bouzaglo is now living.
One thread passing through all of Bouzaglo's career continues to be baking. Although she's no longer running a bakery storefront, she's active on social media and continues to post baked goods she's made. On Instagram, Bouzaglo regularly posts elaborate desserts on her page. Amy's Baking Company page on X (formerly Twitter) hasn't been active for almost 10 years, though.
Almost 33,000 people follow Amy's Baking Company today on Instagram, where pictures of colorful cakes, flaky pastries, and rich pies belie none of the past drama around the Amy's brand. A handful of users regularly comment on the posts, which typically get a few dozen likes. In other words, Bouzaglo is still very active in baking, but with far less notoriety — and drama — than once surrounded her.