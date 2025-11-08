Despite Gordon Ramsay's cursing and shouting, or maybe because of it, he is one of the world's most famous and successful chefs. He's widely respected, but also feared, and known to throw things at people who offend him. Ramsay once told The Guardian that he used the F-word 298 times in the first two seasons of "Kitchen Nightmares," but his strong personality and potty mouth persist even when he's outside the kitchen. This behavior has earned him a lot of criticism, and even led to public quarrels with other celebrity chefs. While fans have noticed that he's a lot calmer than he used to be, his temper can still resurface when triggered.

Gordon Ramsay's angry persona is rooted in his deep passion for food, and pride in his profession. He doesn't normally do more than utter a few choice insults when being interviewed about a rival, or when berating a contestant on one of his shows. But sometimes, the "MasterChef" host gets so fired up, he completely loses his cool. When other chefs are sloppy or lazy, or when they refuse to listen to his instructions in the kitchen, he shouts. He doesn't tolerate bland, inedible food, and that's why so many in the culinary world look up to him despite his scary reputation. From the people who bravely (or stupidly) matched his fiery attitude, to fellow celebrities who weren't shy about trading insults in public, here are the chefs who pushed Gordon Ramsay to the edge.