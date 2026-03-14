Which US States Spend The Most And Least On Alcohol?

According to a 2022 report by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the U.S. consumed a total of nearly 8 billion gallons of beer, wine, and other spirits in that year alone. Given those staggering amounts, one has to question just how much the country spends on booze each year — and for no other reason than sheer competitiveness, which states spend the most and least on it?

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) shows that the U.S. spent a total of $228.7 billion on alcohol for personal consumption in 2024. California spent the most among all states at over $29.4 billion. And it's the most populous U.S. state, so it naturally would be the highest spender (although having surprisingly rare wines at a California Costco probably helps a little, too). In terms of the least amount spent, that goes to North Dakota at $478.6 million. However, the report only tallies sales for off-premises consumption, meaning it doesn't include drinks from bars or restaurants. But according to Statista, off-premises consumption accounts for more than half of all alcohol sales, so the BEA data still gives us a good picture of each state's total alcohol spending.

When you use raw population numbers from the U.S. Census and the BEA data, consumption looks a little different. Wyoming spends the most per capita, while Utah spends the least per capita, as of 2024. California, the largest spender overall, actually ranks 16th in per capita spending at around $748.56. North Dakota, with its much smaller population, ranks 32nd at $603.24 per capita.