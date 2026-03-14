Which US States Spend The Most And Least On Alcohol?
According to a 2022 report by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the U.S. consumed a total of nearly 8 billion gallons of beer, wine, and other spirits in that year alone. Given those staggering amounts, one has to question just how much the country spends on booze each year — and for no other reason than sheer competitiveness, which states spend the most and least on it?
Data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) shows that the U.S. spent a total of $228.7 billion on alcohol for personal consumption in 2024. California spent the most among all states at over $29.4 billion. And it's the most populous U.S. state, so it naturally would be the highest spender (although having surprisingly rare wines at a California Costco probably helps a little, too). In terms of the least amount spent, that goes to North Dakota at $478.6 million. However, the report only tallies sales for off-premises consumption, meaning it doesn't include drinks from bars or restaurants. But according to Statista, off-premises consumption accounts for more than half of all alcohol sales, so the BEA data still gives us a good picture of each state's total alcohol spending.
When you use raw population numbers from the U.S. Census and the BEA data, consumption looks a little different. Wyoming spends the most per capita, while Utah spends the least per capita, as of 2024. California, the largest spender overall, actually ranks 16th in per capita spending at around $748.56. North Dakota, with its much smaller population, ranks 32nd at $603.24 per capita.
What alcohol California spends all that money on
While the BEA doesn't have any figures for the amount of money states spend on every type of liquor, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration can give us an idea. According to its data, Californians drank close to 633 million gallons of beer in the 2024-25 fiscal year. Wine came in at a distant second, with just over 110 million gallons consumed. Distilled spirits — which include vodka, tequila, and whiskey, among others — put nearly 80 million gallons down the hatch that year.
It might be a little surprising that the gap between beer and wine consumption in California is so huge, but cost likely plays a factor. According to the 2026 Direct-to-Consumer Wine Shipping Report by Sovos ShipCompliant and WineBusiness Analytics, the average cost of a bottle of wine in the U.S. reached a record $56.78 per bottle last year. In contrast, restaurant management platform Toast reports that the average price of a six-pack of beer ranged from $8 to $16 in 2025. If you do the math, Californians likely spent more money on wine than beer that year, even though they drank more beer overall.
There's plenty of reason for beer to be so popular in California, though. The state has three entries in Mashed's list of U.S. cities with the best beer — the most of any state — and is home to many of the best breweries on the West Coast.
What alcohol North Dakota buys most of
Although there's less publicly available information on what alcoholic beverages North Dakotans buy, a report by the National Drug Helpline tells us that beer is probably one of the biggest sellers. As of May 2025, the state ranks 4th overall in beer consumption per capita at 1.48 gallons per person each year. That doesn't seem like much until you realize per capita numbers include segments of the population that don't actually drink. The actual amount of beer the average drinker in North Dakota consumes is almost certainly much higher, given that 29% of the state's adults engage in binge drinking, according to a 2025 report by the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services.
We can also get a decent idea on what drinks North Dakota might be interested in by looking at Google Trends. Based on research by travel and finance website Upgraded Points in 2022, vodka appeared to be the most popular booze in the state, emerging as North Dakota's most-searched liquor type. The same study found that when it came to specific brands, however, two Irish whiskeys came out on top: Jameson for overall liquor, and Proper No. 12 for celebrity-branded drinks.
If we're going by the most popular cocktails in each state, vodka wins again. It's the base liquor for a refreshing Sex on the Beach, which was the most-searched cocktail in North Dakota, according to a 2020 study by Groupon (via Business Insider).
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).