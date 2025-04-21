This California Costco Is Home To Some Of The World's Rarest Wines

From grocery essentials to major appliances and clothing, Costco is known for having a little bit of everything. You can now add expensive alcohol to the list of surprising items that the warehouse giant carries — and we're not just talking about that $29,999 bottle of 50-year single malt Scotch the chain once sold at a Washington D.C. location.

The Burbank Costco Business Center (which primarily caters to business customers but invites all members to shop there) in North Hollywood, California, carries an equally impressive selection of rare wines, including Chateau Latour and Chateau Troplong Mondot. These range in price from $2,599 all the way up to $37,999. Like most products sold at Costco, these wines are available in sets of three or more, but that only partially explains the incredibly expensive price tags.

Costco famously offers affordable bottles of its own private label vinos (and we ranked the best and worst Kirkland wines in case you're seeking inspiration), but these rare wines are something else altogether. Generally, wine is priced according to factors like vintage, producer, and availability. This last factor is a real sticking point when it comes to rare wines, as decreased availability will naturally drive up costs.

