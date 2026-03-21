The West Virginia City That Turned Against Jamie Oliver

Huntington, West Virginia has been hailed as a model of how to get school lunch right. No soggy cardboard pizza or mystery meat here: The school system makes nearly all of its food from scratch with produce that's grown locally.

Now let's rewind back to 2010. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver — who is known for eating healthy — and his TV crews rolled into town to overhaul the school lunch program for his eponymous show "Food Revolution." Huntington seemed like the right place to do it: A 2008 report from the CDC had just highlighted the city as the unhealthiest in the United States. At that time, its public school food looked to Oliver like a model of how to get school lunch horribly wrong. So, Oliver and company went to work trying to fix it. His team opened a production center downtown where fresh food could be cooked and sent to the schools.

It didn't work. West Virginia University, which studied the results of Oliver's change, found that over 75% of the students were "very unhappy" with Oliver's new menus. There might be some untold truths about Oliver, but one thing was clear as day about his revamp: The new food clocked in with much higher fat and saturated fat rates than the USDA's targets. And in the year following Oliver's visit, school lunch participation dropped 10%, per Highline. Huntington resoundingly rejected the "Food Revolution."