What Chef Jamie Oliver Really Eats

Chef Jamie Oliver is known for his straightforward approach to home cooking and a commitment to healthier food, with his work with kids' school dinners and his recent cookbook "Eat Yourself Healthy." But, what does Oliver really eat and does it live up to his own standards? You often hear about professional chefs coming home from work to eat toast, ramen, or cereal; anything quick and easy after a long day of cooking. But, Oliver has children to feed and seems to manage more balanced family meals.

Of course, there's some more indulgent food that he likes, but he does seem to eat according to his exacting standards most of the time. Oliver is no stranger to making people angry, but you can imagine the fuss if he went into schools telling people to feed their kids more healthy food, only to chow down on chicken nuggets and fries every night.

We've trawled the chef's social media and read through dozens of interviews to find out what Oliver's diet looks like. We've discovered the kinds of dishes he eats at home with his family, snacks he eats, and what he digs into after a night out.