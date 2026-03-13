An Etiquette Expert Detailed The Proper Way To Eat Cereal — And It's Ridiculous

There are endless ways to enjoy a humble bowl of cereal. For instance, Alex Guarnaschelli has creatively prepared cereal with milk and ice cream for a sundae-like treat. Similarly, Jacques Pépin playfully enjoys his cereal of choice, Rice Krispies, with chocolate milk for a dessert-inspired spin. But have you ever heard of anyone eating cereal with a fork? In a viral TikTok video, British etiquette coach William Hanson of @williamhansonetiquette suggested that using a fork to enjoy a bowl of cereal is indeed the proper method.

After pouring milk over the cereal, Hanson demonstrated how to dig in with two utensils. "With a spoon held in your dominant hand and the fork in your non-dominant hand, you will eat," he explains. "Now, it's not soup, so you don't need to scoop away from you ... but you can use the fork to push some corned flakes onto your spoon and eat accordingly."

Hanson is right in saying cereal isn't soup, but is a fork really necessary to help scoop up solids? We think not — after all, cereal has been eaten with spoons alone since its inception in the mid-19th century. Early cereals were so hard in texture that they were soaked in milk for hours until chewable. Easier-to-eat, flake-like cereals came later, but their dryness cemented milk's role in cereal-eating tradition, and consequently, the spoon became an indispensable utensil with which to consume it.