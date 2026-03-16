Anthony Bourdain Called This The Ultimate Bar Food
Anthony Bourdain has bestowed sage advice upon us that resonates to this day. From his tips on the elements that make a great bar to how to get the best service at any restaurant, when Bourdain speaks his mind, the world listens intently. The ultimate bar food, in Bourdain's opinion, was the almighty hamburger. In an episode of "A Cook's Tour," Bourdain said, "I want to be able to hold my food in one hand, and a beer in the other" (via YouTube). He further emphasized that burgers are "robust, honest, greasy, and good."
In the segment, Bourdain named Corner Bistro in New York City as a favorite for a no-frills bar burger. Corner Bistro's menu features a variety of burgers, like the namesake Bistro Burger, a ½ pound patty topped with lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and cheese. Though they're a little pricey, with burgers alone ranging between $10 to $20, they have solid reviews. Not to mention, Andy Cohen supports Bourdain's opinion, another endorsement that makes it worth visiting.
Admittedly, it may depend on the type of burger and bar, but it's important to know which libations pair best before arriving. As a quick run-down: malty, hoppy craft beers work best with balancing out traditional cheeseburgers, while red wines like pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon complement gourmet burgers with savory toppings like mushrooms and bacon.
The hamburger's status as the ultimate bar food is historically and scientifically supported
In addition to Bourdain's perspective, another facet making burgers the ultimate libation companion is that they've been a bar staple for quite some time. Hamburgers can be traced back to Ancient Rome in the form of burger-esque minced meat dishes, and early taverns were essentially serve-all restaurants offering patrons simple meals and ale. This is evidence enough, but some of the more prominent examples happened during the American 1800's, when burgers were offered at saloons for purchase. This connection even continued during Prohibition when establishments that were banned from selling alcohol transitioned to diners, likely selling the same hamburgers and bar fare from their previous venture.
Regardless of Bourdain, it's clear why the hamburger works as the best bar food. It's fun, boldly flavored, and easily consumed as a handheld. Furthermore, its status is scientifically backed, as our brains crave greasy food when hungover. This stems in part from alcohol decreasing inhibitions and triggering an uptick in galanin, a chemical that may increase cravings for fat and alcohol (per Popular Science). Alcohol also triggers the release of other chemicals, like endogenous opioids, which affect how the senses interpret the taste and texture of food. Together, these biochemicals would work as a team, likely transforming the already appetizing burger into a decadent indulgence.