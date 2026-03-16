Anthony Bourdain Called This The Ultimate Bar Food

Anthony Bourdain has bestowed sage advice upon us that resonates to this day. From his tips on the elements that make a great bar to how to get the best service at any restaurant, when Bourdain speaks his mind, the world listens intently. The ultimate bar food, in Bourdain's opinion, was the almighty hamburger. In an episode of "A Cook's Tour," Bourdain said, "I want to be able to hold my food in one hand, and a beer in the other" (via YouTube). He further emphasized that burgers are "robust, honest, greasy, and good."

In the segment, Bourdain named Corner Bistro in New York City as a favorite for a no-frills bar burger. Corner Bistro's menu features a variety of burgers, like the namesake Bistro Burger, a ½ pound patty topped with lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and cheese. Though they're a little pricey, with burgers alone ranging between $10 to $20, they have solid reviews. Not to mention, Andy Cohen supports Bourdain's opinion, another endorsement that makes it worth visiting.

Admittedly, it may depend on the type of burger and bar, but it's important to know which libations pair best before arriving. As a quick run-down: malty, hoppy craft beers work best with balancing out traditional cheeseburgers, while red wines like pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon complement gourmet burgers with savory toppings like mushrooms and bacon.