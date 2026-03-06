Anthony Bourdain's 6 Elements Of A Great Bar

If a bar is going to be yours, it would be convenient if it were close by, wouldn't it? According to Anthony Bourdain, that's the first box to check when you're looking for a great bar in which to spend your time. Ideally, it's intimate enough where, after a while, the bartender remembers your name and what you drink. More than anything else, though, it has to pass the vibe check.

"A bar should be a refuge, a sanctum sanctorum, where one can commiserate with other strugglers — the joys, the tragedies of the human experience," Bourdain poetically notes (via Facebook). Camaraderie, or at the very least familiarity, with your fellow bar goers is what takes you from a patron to a regular. If you're able to have meaningful discourse over a beer or two, even better. If you prefer to brood in silence, that's cool, too. It's this dynamic, often found in neighborhood hole-in-the walls, that make dive bars appealing establishments for many folks.

Feeling at ease in your bar is necessary if there is to be a sustained relationship. While some bars are loud and boisterous, others are dodgy or dangerous. Your go-to bar should be comfortable, "like an extra room in your house," he says. A place where you can sit, enjoy a drink, and be yourself without any pretenses.