What Does The '7' In '7UP' Mean?

Since stepping into the beverage scene in 1929, 7UP has developed into an iconic soda brand, and one of the best lemon-lime sodas we've tasted. Among 7UP's many interesting facts, it was actually called Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Soda until its creator, Charles Grigg, came up with the beloved 7UP branded beverage in the 1930s. Though its original moniker was a clear descriptor of its look, citrus flavor, and mood-improving lithium as a featured ingredient, the meaning behind the 7 in its modern name was much less clear. So theories developed trying to explain it, leading to a few food myths that many think are true, but also some possible answers.

Admittedly, even the brand's representatives confirm that the meaning of 7UP's name is unknown. But here are some of the origin hypotheses: Some say the 7 represents the letter count when spelling "seven up," or that it was originally sold in 7-ounce bottles, and "bottoms up" is common slang for taking a drink. Objectively, while these aren't entirely impossible, the lack of evidence means this is speculation. Another theory believes 7UP is a gambling reference, as 7 being a classically lucky number, and backing it with a narrative that Grigg dedicated 7UP to a successful night of gambling. Unfortunately, this is also conjecture for the same reasons, and Grigg wasn't exactly wanting for money. He already had a financially sound business partner, Edmund G. Ridgeway, who helped him form 7UP's original parent company, the Howdy Corporation.