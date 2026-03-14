What Does The '7' In '7UP' Mean?
Since stepping into the beverage scene in 1929, 7UP has developed into an iconic soda brand, and one of the best lemon-lime sodas we've tasted. Among 7UP's many interesting facts, it was actually called Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Soda until its creator, Charles Grigg, came up with the beloved 7UP branded beverage in the 1930s. Though its original moniker was a clear descriptor of its look, citrus flavor, and mood-improving lithium as a featured ingredient, the meaning behind the 7 in its modern name was much less clear. So theories developed trying to explain it, leading to a few food myths that many think are true, but also some possible answers.
Admittedly, even the brand's representatives confirm that the meaning of 7UP's name is unknown. But here are some of the origin hypotheses: Some say the 7 represents the letter count when spelling "seven up," or that it was originally sold in 7-ounce bottles, and "bottoms up" is common slang for taking a drink. Objectively, while these aren't entirely impossible, the lack of evidence means this is speculation. Another theory believes 7UP is a gambling reference, as 7 being a classically lucky number, and backing it with a narrative that Grigg dedicated 7UP to a successful night of gambling. Unfortunately, this is also conjecture for the same reasons, and Grigg wasn't exactly wanting for money. He already had a financially sound business partner, Edmund G. Ridgeway, who helped him form 7UP's original parent company, the Howdy Corporation.
The simple answer behind 7UP's name may be the most likely one
Among the more probable possibilities is the submission that 7UP refers to not only lithium's mood-enhancing effects, but also its atomic weight of 7 mass units, or the shortened 7u, on the periodic table. Sensible as that may be, another theory reasons that the name comes from not only its psychotropic effects, but also the seven original ingredients: sugar, carbonated water, essences of lemon and lime oils, citric acid, sodium citrate, and lithium citrate. Interestingly, a spokesman of 7UP's current owner, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, stated that this theory links with some of its corporate history books, while also giving weight to another belief being that Griggs was influenced by cattle branding that he noticed that had a 7 with the letter "u" at the number's upper right.
Considering all the probable theories, a seemingly overlooked one might make the most sense. After debuting Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Soda, Grigg (likely realizing its lengthiness) shortened his soda's name to 7 Up Lithiated Soda. This remained until lithium was banned from soft drinks, which may have led to Grigg shortening the product's name once more to simply 7UP. The world may never know the truth as Grigg passed away in 1940. If it is, this could be an example of the simplest answer being the right one.