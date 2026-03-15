The Old-School Midwestern Beer That's Slowly Disappearing

Before the best-known domestic beers like Coors and Budweiser dominated the market, other, smaller brands were regional favorites. The craft beer brewing industry made triple IPAs and chocolate stouts sought after, but for decades, local breweries making crisp lagers were the go-to for the majority of Americans. Many of these vintage beers have since vanished from American fridges. A Midwest classic, Hamm's, is one of them.

Hamm's was founded by a German immigrant who came to St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1856. Theodore Hamm wanted to create "America's classic beer," and this phrase is still on the side of the beer box today. Since the brewery's start in 1865, it has used what it calls the "purest water." Today's recipe is comprised of barley malt, corn syrup, yeast, and hops, and it's considered an American adjunct lager, which is light and pale, has a low bitterness, and is typically mass-produced.

After Prohibition was repealed in 1933, the brewery hit the ground running and, in the following years, expanded its operations and team. The brand became very well known nationwide from the 1950s to the 1970s, when its TV commercials featured the cartoon bear mascot and catchy slogan, "refreshing as the land of sky blue waters," a reference to the state of Minnesota and its many lakes. Nothing seemed like it could slow down the thriving Hamm's until the remaining family members no longer wanted to operate the brewery.