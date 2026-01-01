10 Classic Beers That Defined The '70s

Beer culture in the 1970s was a wildly different animal. The biggest brands were propelled into the public consciousness through clever advertisements with catchy jingles. Some even engaged animated cartoon mascots to attract drinkers, a technique rivaled only by Camel Joe hawking cigarettes. It sure was a strange decade.

The biggest beers of the era were a mix of classic quaffs that would keep their hold on America for generations to come and long-time favorites that would soon outlive their popularity. It's hard to hear the name Coors or Schlitz without being transported back to a time of sideburns and leisure suits. Even if you weren't around during the 1970s, something about these simple, store-bought beers stands out among the artisan market that craft beers have softened beer drinking society in the 21st century.

Several brands bore the mental of being the best known beers of the Me Generation. They all seem like quaint throwbacks now, but in their heyday they were some of the best beers you could buy. All you had to do was run to the liquor or convenience store (or grocery store, if your region allowed) and pick up a six-pack to know you were getting beer that represented the decade in the best way possible. Here's a rundown of the brands that capture the heart, soul, and suds of the 1970s.