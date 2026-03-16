The Palestinian dessert I Never Skip At This Brooklyn Restaurant

I live (and grew up in) Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, home to New York City's largest concentration of residents from the Arab diaspora, and, by extension, a vast selection of Middle Eastern food. So while I may be a pizza-loving Italian-American, I certainly know my way around some shawarma and baba ghanoush. Halal carts and holes-in-the-wall abound, but when my friends and I are looking to celebrate a special occasion — or simply indulge in a really good meal — we head straight to Tanoreen, where dessert is the real main event.

Tanoreen is a neighborhood eatery turned NYC institution that has been serving classic Palestinian cuisine in a lovely sit-down setting since 1998. The menu is stacked with savory favorites worth feasting on (kebabs! kafta! baked kibbeh!), but no matter how many courses I end up ordering, I always save room for Tanoreen's famous knafeh for dessert.

Knafeh (or kunafa) is a sweet, crispy, and fantastically cheesy pastry. Not only is it one of the most unique desserts I've ever had, but it also lends itself well to a celebratory presentation. Even if you aren't adding candles to sing "Happy Birthday" (a common occurrence amongst my crew), the dramatic cheese pull alone is enough to warrant awe-struck "oohs" and "ahhs" before we even start putting fork to plate.