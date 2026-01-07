This Is The One Pizza Place I Bring Every Out-Of-Towner As A Lifelong Italian-American Brooklynite

Having grown up in Brooklyn, New York, I admit I've been rather spoiled when it comes to pizza. Even as a discerning Italian-American who takes her pizza very seriously, I often tell folks that you can walk into just about any neighborhood joint and it'll be the best slice you've ever had (at least compared to pies from outside of New York City). But if there's one special spot I always make it a point to visit with friends visiting from out of town, it's local favorite L&B Spumoni Gardens — and it's not for its regular slice.

While its round pie is certainly as good as any other, the real reason to hit L&B is for its Sicilian pie. It's square, it's thick, and it's famously constructed "upside down" — that is, with the cheese on the bottom and the tomato sauce on top. The unique order of ingredients leads to a moist, fluffy crust that's still perfectly crispy on the bottom and corners (my personal favorite pieces), with just the right amount of gooey pull from the (sliced, not shredded) mozzarella base.

L&B's Sicilian slices also stand out for their sauce. The rich topping is the first thing to hit your taste buds, delivering a concentrated, tomato-y taste with a distinct sweetness to it. The subtle infusion of garlic, meanwhile, supplies a dash of tang. Together, the flavors temper any lingering acid, creating a sauce you can (and will) go back for again and again.