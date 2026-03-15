Do You Actually Need To Refrigerate Hot Sauce?

People everywhere understand the eternal struggle of trying to nudge just one more thing into the fridge: raw produce, leftover meals, or yet another bottle of an interesting condiment that you just had to try. Luckily, there are many foods that you do not actually need to refrigerate. You can leave some things out on the counter safely for a few days, depending on the item. But what about hot sauce?

The shorter answer is that hot sauce is one of the condiments you do not need to refrigerate. Most commercially available hot sauce brands contain significant amounts of acid and salt, which are natural preservatives. The acid, often in the form of vinegar, not only makes the hot sauce last longer, but also gives that signature hot sauce tang to balance the spiciness. A great example of this is the classic Tabasco Pepper Sauce. According to Does It Go Bad?, Tabasco sauces generally last up to six months outside the fridge after opening, and attributes this to the aforementioned vinegar and salt, plus the addition of fermented Tabasco peppers.

That said, different manufacturers have their own recommendations. This is often stated on the packaging with a "best by" date, which indicates how long they can guarantee their product stays at optimum quality. The maker of Cholula Hot Sauce recommends that its product be consumed within six months of opening. Additionally, some manufacturers, like sriracha maker Huy Fong Foods, also include specific preservatives like potassium sorbate and sodium bisulfite to help extend shelf life.