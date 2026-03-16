This Was Albert Einstein's Favorite Food

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It's easy to picture the late, great Albert Einstein spending his time crouched over books, writing out formulas on chalkboards, and teaching in lecture halls. But the developer of the theory of relativity was also like a lot of us; he took time out for rest and relaxation, he sharpened his hobbies (Einstein played the violin), and he indulged in his favorite foods, which were by no means fancy. In fact, if there was one thing he couldn't get enough of, it was mushrooms.

Herta Waldow was Einstein's housekeeper when he and his family lived in Berlin from 1927 to 1933. She was interviewed extensively about the physicist's daily routines and what it was like to work for him; her answers were eventually published in the book, "Einstein at Home." Waldow explained, "He loved mushrooms...he would probably have eaten mushrooms three times a day." She also noted that her boss was quite fond of porcini mushrooms, which he would personally forage (along with chestnuts) during walks in the forests in Caputh, Germany. Einstein had a summer house in this town, so he spent quite a lot of time here. The house still exists and has been transformed into a museum for tourists.