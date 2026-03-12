The Worst Tipping State Is On The West Coast ... Again

California is the nation's economic powerhouse, representing 14.5% of total GDP, according to 2025 data shared by Visual Capitalist. If California was its own country, it would have the fourth- or fifth-greatest GDP in the world. This is thanks to the powerful combo of agricultural activity, Silicon Valley, and Hollywood's TV and movie industry. With all this wealth, you would naturally expect big, fat tips from patrons when they grab their morning coffee or go out to eat. Actually, the opposite is true: California ranks as the lowest-tipping state.

This revelation comes from Toast, which reported that on average, tips in the Golden State represent 17.2% of the customer's bill. This is based on data from Q4 of 2025, and it has remained the same since the previous quarter.

Delaware, on the other hand, has the nation's highest average tipping rate at 21.8%, so this appears to be somewhat of a West Coast-versus-East Coast thing. The surrounding West Coast states rank slightly higher than California, with Oregon and Arizona at 19.1% and Nevada at 18.3%. The Upper East Coast has a concentration of states that tip closer to an average of 20%; Maryland and Connecticut, for example, both averaged 19.2%.