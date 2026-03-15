Working With Fatty Ribeye? Here's How Emeril Lagasse Would Cook It

You could visit one of the best steak restaurants in the US any time you're craving a drool-worthy ribeye. But it'd be easier (and cheaper) to cook it yourself, unless you find steak intimidating. Luckily, Emeril Lagasse makes cooking fatty ribeye steak a breeze with a few simple tips.

Take his recipe for roasted bone-in ribeye for two, from Season 2, Episode 30 of "Emeril Live." After preheating a large pan and seasoning the steak with salt and pepper, the recipe calls for placing it fatty-side down so it can caramelize, leaving a pool of rendered fat behind to flavor the steak. The ribeye is a whopping 48 to 52 ounces, meaning the large fat cap takes roughly five minutes to melt down. Next, Lagasse rotates the steak, searing each short side for an additional five minutes each. To cook the interior, he roasts it in the oven for about an hour until it's 135 degrees Fahrenheit on the inside, or medium rare (that's how the celebrity chef likes to order his steak, especially bone-in ribeyes).

After 10 minutes of resting the steak at room temperature, Lagasse advises slicing it in half, then carving each half into long pieces that run across the grain, guaranteeing a tender texture. He pairs it with creamed spinach and potato gratin, but there are plenty of side dishes for steak that work.