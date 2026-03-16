Before Becoming Famous Alec Guinness Ate This Humble Meal Nearly Every Day Just To Survive Acting School

English actor Alec Guinness became a legend in the theater and was forever immortalized for his roles in the original "Star Wars" trilogy (he played Obi-Wan Kenobi), "The Bridge on the River Kwai," and "Lawrence of Arabia." He was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1959 and was awarded the Academy Award for lifetime achievement in 1980. With such an incredible career, it's difficult to imagine him as anything but at the top of his game, but like so many other successful actors, Guinness once struggled financially when he first pursued his passion. In fact, at one point, he could only afford to eat one meal per day: the classic British comfort food, baked beans on toast.

When he was around 20 years old, Guinness was accepted into the Fay Compton Studio of Dramatic Art in London, having won a two-year scholarship which paid him 25 shillings per week, or about $6.25 at the time. He made this amount stretch by eating one meal per day, which was often baked beans on toast. He had a little money left over, which he usually spent on a movie on the weekend. Today, his stipend would be the equivalent of about $151 per week, or just over $21 per day.

Beans on toast would have been a smart choice if he were only eating one meal a day, as it is high in carbohydrates and fiber to help him feel full. We don't know if Guinness appreciated this meal later in life as he became more and more successful. In 1982, though, while on the set of "Smiley's People," the actor told a reporter that some of his favorite foods included Japanese strawberries and quail eggs.