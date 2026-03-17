Why Martha Stewart Went To Prison

As one of the most trusted celebrities for advice on lifestyle and home decor, it's hard to imagine the iconic Martha Stewart's name being among the celebrity chefs who've been to jail. Unfortunately, Stewart found herself facing a prison sentence in 2004 for her involvement in an insider trading scandal with biopharmaceutical company ImClone Systems Incorporated. Essentially, insider trading is the buying and selling of a company's stocks and bonds based on non-public information. For her part, Stewart served a total of 10 months in prison and on house arrest. Such a sentence could have tarnished any legacy, but Stewart emerged victoriously, continuing her trailblazing career without missing a beat.

ImClone's founder, Sam Waksal, had a streak of success with an innovative cancer drug called Erbitux, but the company failed to get it quickly approved by the FDA. The FDA's denial of the drug caused ImClone's stock to plummet, and Waksal had his broker, Peter Bacanovic, sell his shares before the news went public. Bacanovic was also Stewart's broker, and on his advice, she, too, sold her ImClone stock on December 27, 2001, the day before the news broke. Initially, Stewart claimed that Bacanovic informed her of Waksal and his daughter selling their shares and that she should do the same. She alleged that she acted upon an agreement to sell when the stock dipped below $60 per share, but this was found to be untrue. On July 16, 2004, Stewart was found guilty of obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and two counts of making false statements.