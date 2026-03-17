The Bird That Went From Dinner Staple To Protected Species

When you see a cute little robin, it may evoke a nostalgic association with spring arriving. But not that long ago these messengers of the new season were once hunted and eaten in the United States. It all started when European settlers arrived and saw birds that reminded them of the red-breasted thrushes they called robins in Europe. This gave way to the name of the American Robin (which is classified as a flycatcher instead of a thrush). The songbirds were a very opportune hunt back then, especially in winter when flocks would cover berry bushes and grass grains.

While you can find evidence of folks eating these birds during the mid and late 1800s, this didn't last long in North America. One reason is that people came to associate consuming robins, crows, and other migratory songbirds with being poor. Moreover, some of the more well-off members of society saw robins as beneficial. Along with many other unusual foods people used to eat, these birds fell off the menu. The U.S. also banned people from eating this once-desired source of protein in the 1900s. It marked a win for public health and animal welfare.