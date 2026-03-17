This Filipino Dish Won Over Both Gordon Ramsay And Anthony Bourdain

Southeast Asia is a culinary wonderland of bold flavors and textures, and has garnered fans all over the world. While Thai and Vietnamese food often receive more exposure, other cuisines of the region are also getting their time in the spotlight. Filipino cuisine deservedly has fans of the celebrity chef kind, namely in the form of Gordon Ramsay and the late Anthony Bourdain. One dish that these chefs have a common adoration for is sisig. According to Philstar, Ramsay proclaimed it "the best dish he has tasted in recent years", while Food & Wine quoted Bourdain saying, "I think sisig is perfectly positioned to win the hearts and minds of the world as a whole." With these incredibly glowing reviews, let us dive into what sisig is, just in case it's one of the Filipino foods you haven't tried .

The base of a sisig is essentially a boiled pig's head. The meat, including cheeks and ears is trimmed off and chopped up before being grilled with chicken livers and plenty of alliums, ginger, and chillies. These crispy, fatty, and spicy bits are often served on a sizzling cast iron plate with a raw egg yolk and always with sliced calamansi limes. This sweet citrus fruit is popular in Southeast Asia, and the tangy brightness of calamansi juice cuts through the fattiness of the meat, making it an irresistible dish.