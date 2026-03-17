15 Of Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Foods And Drinks

There are plenty of celebrities with weird food habits, in part because their wealth allows them to experiment with expensive ingredients. However, some famous folks never truly abandon their pedestrian taste buds. Elizabeth Taylor is among this crowd. She may be a beloved actress who had a huge impact on Hollywood, but food is also a fascinating part of her legacy.

Nowadays, society tries to be more polite when it comes to commenting on people's bodies, but Taylor's fluctuating appearance was unfortunately a staple in the tabloids. Taylor herself was an outspoken foodie, so it's clear that the public couldn't hear enough about her dietary preferences. She even published a book in 1988 called "Elizabeth Takes Off," where she not only detailed her diet, but also shared juicy stories about her life. Anyone interested in celebrity culture was hooked.

Despite being rich and welcome at exclusive restaurants around the world, Elizabeth Taylor ate a lot of foods that the average person would love even today. Read on to explore 15 of her all-time favorite foods and drinks so you can see what you have in common.