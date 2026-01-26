The $85,000 Wine Set You Can Actually Buy From Costco (At One Store Only)

Fans of vintage wines who don't mind paying a hefty price tag for them might want to check out what Costco has in stock. The warehouse retailer, which sells some of the rarest wines in the world, is currently offering an online pre-order of the Château Pétrus Vertical Collection for $84,999. Yes, you read that right. The 11-bottle set spans the decade from 1971 to 1981, highlighting a particular wine from each year. What makes it so special is that it offers insight into Pétrus, a renowned wine estate in Bordeaux, France. Each 750-milliliter bottle captures the product's evolution through "varied growing seasons, winemaking shifts, and its emergence onto the global stage of fine wine prestige."

But there's a catch. While you can order the exclusive set online, it can only be picked up from the Costco Burbank Business Center in North Hollywood, California. Payment is taken at the time of pre-ordering. Whether you want to add it to your collection, treat it as an investment, or impress guests at your next gathering, there's another important point to keep in mind: Be sure you want to buy this expensive wine collection, as no refunds will be issued.