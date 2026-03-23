These Southern Italian Chile Flakes Will Upgrade Almost Anything You Sprinkle Them On

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If you like to add some heat to your recipes, you probably keep a jar of dried red pepper flakes in your spice cabinet. While they do add zing to food, they don't do much in regard to actual flavor. For flavor plus heat, look to Calabrian chile peppers, which you can find in many forms, such as preserved in oil, pickled, and dried into flakes or powders.

These little red peppers come from the Calabria region of Italy, the most southwestern part of the country's mainland, and the section closest to Sicily. Some describe Calabrian peppers as having a sweet kind of heat, with detectable fruity notes, a little smokiness, and a good amount of spice. On the Scoville scale (which measures the heat of peppers in units), Calabrian chiles range from 25,000 to 40,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), which is anywhere from three to 16 times hotter than jalapeños. The difference is that the heat in these peppers doesn't linger as long as it does in other pepper varieties, giving the diner an opportunity to detect more of the inherent flavor of the chiles rather than pure heat alone.

You can use Calabrian chile flakes the same way you would use other kinds of pepper flakes. Sprinkle them over pizza and sandwiches, add them to shrimp and lemon linguine pasta, or make a side dish with olive oil, cannellini beans (or a white bean substitute, like butterbeans), lemon, and fresh herbs.