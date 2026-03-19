How Prince William Likes His Steak
When you think about what Prince William typically eats in a day, it is easy to imagine everything is chef-prepared. However, the Prince of Wales likes to cook his own steak. Tackling that task has caused a bit of anxiety, though. Per Hello! magazine, he explained back in 2017, "I get really worried about cooking it — I hate over-cooking steak I like it medium-rare, so quite alive." That preference seems to run in the family. U.K. royals have been known to enjoy their red meat medium-rare. But that's not the only reason the price might prefer his steak this way.
For many people, part of the food's appeal comes from the sounds of meat sizzling when it hits the pan or grill. These are triggered by the sugars and proteins in the beef melding together on every grill mark, giving the flavor and aroma which make you say, "Mmm-mmm." The underlying process is called the Maillard reaction, and it's responsible for the color and crust on the surface of your steak that locks in all the flavor and juices.
The ways you can cook the perfect medium-rare steak
Beef is a protein that reflects all the love you show it in preparation. That starts with picking out the best cuts of steak for medium-rare cooking, such as filet mignon, New York strip, or rib-eye. Remember to take your meat out of the refrigerator about half an hour prior to cooking. This gives the cut a chance to balance out to room temperature and helps ensure it will cook evenly. If done right, a medium-rare steak should have a warm pink or red center with a dark ring of flavor around the edges when sliced. (These additional tips and tricks for cooking the best medium-rare steak will have you shining like a star chef.)
How are you going to be sure your steak is grilled to perfection? This is where a meat thermometer helps. Your beef's internal temperature needs to be between 130 and 135 degrees Fahrenheit. If you can't find your thermometer, you could try a boss move like the "finger test" to see if your meat is close to medium-rare. Begin by bringing the tip of your middle finger to the tip of your thumb on one hand. Then push in at the base of that thumb using a finger on your other hand. It should feel the way a medium rare steak does when cooked properly. That means it ought to be a little firm with a bit of give.