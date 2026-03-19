How Prince William Likes His Steak

Beef is a protein that reflects all the love you show it in preparation. That starts with picking out the best cuts of steak for medium-rare cooking, such as filet mignon, New York strip, or rib-eye. Remember to take your meat out of the refrigerator about half an hour prior to cooking. This gives the cut a chance to balance out to room temperature and helps ensure it will cook evenly. If done right, a medium-rare steak should have a warm pink or red center with a dark ring of flavor around the edges when sliced. (These additional tips and tricks for cooking the best medium-rare steak will have you shining like a star chef.)

How are you going to be sure your steak is grilled to perfection? This is where a meat thermometer helps. Your beef's internal temperature needs to be between 130 and 135 degrees Fahrenheit. If you can't find your thermometer, you could try a boss move like the "finger test" to see if your meat is close to medium-rare. Begin by bringing the tip of your middle finger to the tip of your thumb on one hand. Then push in at the base of that thumb using a finger on your other hand. It should feel the way a medium rare steak does when cooked properly. That means it ought to be a little firm with a bit of give.