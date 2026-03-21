The Drink Elizabeth Taylor Paired With Crispy Fried Chicken

Elizabeth Taylor was one of Old Hollywood's most glamorous stars. The silver screen icon could frequently be found dripping in diamonds and furs, while jet-setting to London, Paris, and Gstaad between film sets, red carpets, or one of her own (many) weddings. In all likelihood, the doors to every 5-star restaurant on the planet were open to her, but even she couldn't resist the down-home comforts of greasy fried chicken and Jack Daniel's whiskey from time to time.

According to the memoir, "All About the Dress" by Vicky Thiel, Taylor's longtime friend and personal fashion designer, the star loved a dinner of crispy fried chicken, mashed potatoes, cornbread, and biscuits (via The Village Voice). For Taylor, to pair Jack Daniel's on the rocks with her Southern comfort food spread. Modest though it seems compared to the vintage pours of Dom Pérignon the star was also known to enjoy, Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey is actually an excellent accompaniment to fried chicken. Hey, no one can say Taylor didn't have taste.

Boasting a smooth, sweet flavor profile with notes of vanilla and caramel, Jack Daniel's works wonders to balance the salty, savory taste of fried chicken. The lingering air from the charred oak barrels Jack Daniel's is aged in also matches the poultry dish's smoky, fatty richness. As is said about pairing drinks with meals, "What grows together goes together." Fried chicken may not "grow" in a literal sense, but the Southern staple is well-suited to such a quintessential American whiskey.