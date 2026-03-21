The Drink Elizabeth Taylor Paired With Crispy Fried Chicken
Elizabeth Taylor was one of Old Hollywood's most glamorous stars. The silver screen icon could frequently be found dripping in diamonds and furs, while jet-setting to London, Paris, and Gstaad between film sets, red carpets, or one of her own (many) weddings. In all likelihood, the doors to every 5-star restaurant on the planet were open to her, but even she couldn't resist the down-home comforts of greasy fried chicken and Jack Daniel's whiskey from time to time.
According to the memoir, "All About the Dress" by Vicky Thiel, Taylor's longtime friend and personal fashion designer, the star loved a dinner of crispy fried chicken, mashed potatoes, cornbread, and biscuits (via The Village Voice). For Taylor, to pair Jack Daniel's on the rocks with her Southern comfort food spread. Modest though it seems compared to the vintage pours of Dom Pérignon the star was also known to enjoy, Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey is actually an excellent accompaniment to fried chicken. Hey, no one can say Taylor didn't have taste.
Boasting a smooth, sweet flavor profile with notes of vanilla and caramel, Jack Daniel's works wonders to balance the salty, savory taste of fried chicken. The lingering air from the charred oak barrels Jack Daniel's is aged in also matches the poultry dish's smoky, fatty richness. As is said about pairing drinks with meals, "What grows together goes together." Fried chicken may not "grow" in a literal sense, but the Southern staple is well-suited to such a quintessential American whiskey.
Elizabeth Taylor drank Jack Daniel's with food and for liquid courage
Jack Daniel's sweet smokiness makes it a favorable whiskey to enjoy with smoked brisket, BBQ ribs (especially those covered in a sweet glaze), burgers, and steaks. Elizabeth Taylor was partial to sipping Jack Daniel's with a plate of fried chicken, but she didn't strictly drink the spirit at dinnertime. As the actress revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan in 1987, she would turn to it and other forms of alcohol as a form of "Dutch courage" to combat her extreme shyness (via UPI). One instance, recounted by American gossip columnist Liz Smith, involved the star nursing a glass of Jack Daniel's on set before stepping out to interact with a horde of reporters (via The New York Times Magazine).
Taylor's preference for Jack Daniel's served on the rocks (that is, over ice) would have provided her a smoother, less biting sip, as the ice dilutes the burning sensation that comes with gulping down straight whiskey. Although purists may turn up their noses at this method, it's a fine choice for those seeking the boozy kick of dark liquor with a mellower taste.
You can drink Jack Daniel's like Taylor used to by pouring a glass alongside some Southern-style fried chicken. To whip up her go-to meal at home, try out a crispy fried chicken recipe (which starts with a buttermilk marinade), copycat KFC mashed potatoes and gravy, and easy cornbread. Then, as Taylor once said, "Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick, and pull yourself together" (lipstick optional, of course).