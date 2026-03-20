How Long Are Cooked Potatoes Safe To Eat?

There are endless ways to enjoy potatoes, each potentially tastier than the next. Whether you roast, fry, bake, boil, or mash them, their starchy splendor knows no bounds. But what's a home cook to do if they don't finish the entire batch of spuds in one sitting?

Cooked potatoes are only safe to eat for so long. According to the USDA, they will last three to four days if refrigerated. There are a few caveats, though. If there's dairy in the potatoes, like cheese, milk, or sour cream, it could affect the pH of the dish and cause bacterial growth before the three-day mark. Also, reheated potatoes could make you sick if they were cooked or wrapped in foil, then left at room temperature. There's a higher risk of botulism due to moisture and lack of air. The same can be said for cooked potatoes in an airtight container.

Keeping cooked potatoes safe to eat comes down more to storage than preparation. Let them fully cool before refrigerating, ideally within two hours (via Michigan State University). Allow the potatoes to come to temp with plenty of oxygen flow instead of leaving them wrapped in foil. This will likely lengthen their shelf life and make foodborne illness less of a risk.