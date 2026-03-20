How Long Are Cooked Potatoes Safe To Eat?
There are endless ways to enjoy potatoes, each potentially tastier than the next. Whether you roast, fry, bake, boil, or mash them, their starchy splendor knows no bounds. But what's a home cook to do if they don't finish the entire batch of spuds in one sitting?
Cooked potatoes are only safe to eat for so long. According to the USDA, they will last three to four days if refrigerated. There are a few caveats, though. If there's dairy in the potatoes, like cheese, milk, or sour cream, it could affect the pH of the dish and cause bacterial growth before the three-day mark. Also, reheated potatoes could make you sick if they were cooked or wrapped in foil, then left at room temperature. There's a higher risk of botulism due to moisture and lack of air. The same can be said for cooked potatoes in an airtight container.
Keeping cooked potatoes safe to eat comes down more to storage than preparation. Let them fully cool before refrigerating, ideally within two hours (via Michigan State University). Allow the potatoes to come to temp with plenty of oxygen flow instead of leaving them wrapped in foil. This will likely lengthen their shelf life and make foodborne illness less of a risk.
How to tell if cooked potatoes are safe to eat, plus how to use them before they go bad
Although it's easier to tell if a raw potato is rotten than a cooked one, there are still a few key tells. Before you prematurely toss a batch of leftover mashed potatoes, here's how to tell if potatoes have gone bad. The clearest signs are a pungent, sour smell or visible mold. You should also avoid cooked potatoes that look excessively moist or slimy. Before you start cooking, also remove any sprouts from the potatoes, since they have a toxin called solanine that can make you sick. Aim to start with sturdy, fresh spuds that aren't softened or wrinkled yet.
If you deem the potatoes safe for consumption, reheat them to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit to eliminate any existing bacteria. Just keep in mind that additional ingredients may impact the dish's shelf life. Just as dairy could speed up spoiling, a vinegar-based marinade or dressing can preserve spuds for longer.
Once you determine that your leftover cooked potatoes are still safe to serve, there are endless ways to use them. Of course, you can simply reheat them as they are to kill any bacteria. Alternatively, you could repurpose them into a different meal. For instance, you can use spare mashed potatoes in savory fritters, waffles, or casseroles, like shepherd's pie. If you're working with leftover roasted or baked spuds, you can transform them into fries, soup, or hash browns.