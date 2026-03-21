Wild Combos Make This Orlando Pizzeria Stand Out In A Crowded Food Scene
There are many top-notch pizza joints to enjoy in Florida, but there's one place in Orlando that takes it to the next level. The must-try place is called Pizza Bruno, and what sets it apart is the wild topping combinations that it offers on its pizzas. Don't worry, even the most out-of-the-box pizza combinations at Pizza Bruno still sound appetizing, but likely go beyond what your basic neighborhood shop slings.
The pizza that might stand out as the most outrageous combination is the Lover Boy Blue that features blueberries (yes, you read that right). The Lover Boy Blue is topped with fresh mozzarella, fontina, rosemary, blueberries, bacon, honey, basil, and burrata for what seems like a balance of sweet and savory flavors. Another stand-out pizza is the eatery's Lazagna, which is a pizza loaded with what you might put in your lasagna, including garlic, oregano, meatballs, sausage, and basil. Then there's The 5-0 that takes the controversial Hawaiian pizza to new levels with toppings like roasted pineapple sauce and jalapeños.
Tips for eating at Pizza Bruno in Orlando and more foods you can try there
There's one tip you must know about eating at Pizza Bruno if you want to try some of its more unique pizzas. First, it has two locations in Orlando, and the online menu reveals that both offer some pizzas that the other doesn't. If you want to try it, Lover Boy Blue seems to be unique to the Curry Ford Road location. At that location, the weekday menu is different from what's available on the weekend, so if you want to try a specific pizza, then check out the menu before you head there.
Despite what location or what day you check out Pizza Bruno, there are other menu offerings that go beyond unique pizza pairings. Start a meal with garlic knots that are slathered in garlic butter, which earned rave reviews on Yelp. There are also chicken wings, salads like a kale caesar, and pasta dishes that have favorable customer reviews on Yelp, too.
If the unique pizza toppings and rave customer reviews haven't convinced you to try Pizza Bruno, the Orlando pizzeria has been recognized by the Michelin Guide for its dishes. It was also reviewed by personality David Portnoy and TikTok influencers, who all give the pizzas high ratings.