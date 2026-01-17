Easy Kale Caesar Salad With A Lemon, Dijon, And Anchovy Flavor Boost
Caesar salad made with Romaine is a classic favorite, but have you ever thought about making it with ... kale? Kale sometimes gets a bad rap, but there are plenty of reasons to eat this green superfood. It's delicious when prepared right, and this kale Caesar salad is no exception. Many recipes call for curly kale, which is easy to find in the U.S., but once you get the kale bug, you can get creative with some of the many unique varieties of kale out there.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for kale Caesar salad that may surprise you with its delicate leaves and terrific flavor. The recipe calls for curly kale, but Bottalico recommends Tuscan kale as another great option if you can find it. Don't worry about eating the tough leaves of this hardy cruciferous vegetable raw. There's a secret to getting the perfect kale salad – and it's massage. Massaging the leaves with a little olive oil and salt makes them more tender, and they reduce in size, so don't be alarmed by what may look like a huge quantity of raw kale in the beginning.
Of course, it wouldn't be Caesar salad without the iconic dressing, and the recipe includes directions for making your own flavorful dressing in a few easy steps. (This version is made with mayo rather than raw egg.) Topped with croutons and shredded Parmesan, which contrast against the dark green kale, the salad looks just as beautiful as it tastes.
Gather your kale Caesar salad ingredients
For this recipe, you will need a pound of curly kale. This is about 2 bunches from the supermarket. Bunches can vary, so measuring by weight is a safer bet. You will also need extra virgin olive oil and salt to massage the kale. The dressing ingredients are more extra virgin olive oil as well as salt, anchovy fillets, mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, grated Parmesan, and black pepper. To top the salad, have croutons, shredded Parmesan, and freshly ground black pepper on hand.
Step 1: Wash and dry the kale
Wash the kale and dry it well with a towel or salad spinner.
Step 2: Chop the kale
Remove the thick stems, chop the kale into bite-sized pieces, and place it in an extra-large mixing bowl or two bowls if needed.
Step 3: Massage the kale
Add 2 teaspoons of olive oil and a pinch of salt and massage the kale with your hands, rubbing all the leaves on both sides for 2-3 minutes. Set the bowl aside.
Step 4: Mash the anchovy
Mash the anchovy fillets with the back of a spoon to create a paste.
Step 5: Make the dressing
Place the mashed anchovies, 4 teaspoons olive oil, mayonnaise, vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, grated Parmesan, ¼ teaspoon salt, and black pepper in a bowl and whisk well to combine.
Step 6: Toss the salad
Pour the dressing over the kale and toss to mix.
Step 7: Add the toppings
Transfer the salad to a serving dish or individual plates if desired and top with croutons, shredded Parmesan, and freshly ground black pepper.
Step 8: Serve the kale Caesar salad
Serve and enjoy.
What can I serve with kale salad?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|211
|Total Fat
|14.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|18.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|9.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|0.7 g
|Sodium
|494.3 mg
|Protein
|11.1 g
How can I customize kale Caesar salad?
People are divided over Caesar salad. Some love the traditional version with raw egg and the strong flavor of anchovies, while others won't go near those ingredients. This recipe uses mayonnaise instead of egg, but you can replace the mayonnaise with a raw egg yolk if you prefer. Just make sure you understand the risks of Salmonella contamination. If you're not on team anchovy, you can add an extra umami boost the anchovies provide by going a little heavier on the Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard.
Another way to customize this salad is by mixing up the kale. While there are many varieties of kale, it might be hard to find them at regular supermarkets in the U.S. Tuscan kale is a good option, and it's not as hard to find as some other varieties. If you can find options beyond curly kale and Tuscan kale at a farmer's market, or even grow your own, they would be excellent in this salad. For example, purple kale would give the salad a unique look on its own or mixed with green kale. Of course, if you're missing the Romaine, you could opt to make the salad with half kale and half Romaine.
Those following a plant-based diet don't have to miss out on kale Caesar salad. You can veganize the dressing with plant-based mayo or pureed avocado and vegan Worcestershire sauce (hold the anchovies). Replace the Parmesan with crispy roasted chickpeas, vegan Parmesan, or nutritional yeast.
What other dishes can I make with raw kale?
Eating kale raw might even be healthier than eating kale cooked because cooking significantly lowers the amount of antioxidants and minerals found in this leafy green cruciferous vegetable. If the thought of eating raw kale has you running in the opposite direction, fear not. It's much tastier and more tender than you might think. Including kale in a smoothie adds nutrition and vibrant color, and you can throw the stems in the blender as well as the leaves. Use a green smoothie recipe that calls for kale, or substitute kale for spinach.
Sub kale massaged in olive oil and salt for any of your favorite recipes that call for lettuce, or use a dedicated kale salad recipe — there are plenty of interesting directions to take kale salad, and the massaged leaves are nice and tender. You can use kale leaves instead of basil for a special version of pesto, or throw kale along with fresh leafy green herbs like basil, cilantro, or parsley into the food processor or blender when making hummus to turn it into a green hummus.
Add kale to wraps or grain bowls, or, instead of cabbage wraps, use the flatter leaves of Tuscan kale (otherwise known as dinosaur or lacinato kale). Many recipes only call for the leaves, but the stems are full of nutrients as well. Shred them and make a kale slaw (in the spirit of broccoli slaw made with shredded broccoli stems).