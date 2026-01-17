Easy Kale Caesar Salad With A Lemon, Dijon, And Anchovy Flavor Boost

Caesar salad made with Romaine is a classic favorite, but have you ever thought about making it with ... kale? Kale sometimes gets a bad rap, but there are plenty of reasons to eat this green superfood. It's delicious when prepared right, and this kale Caesar salad is no exception. Many recipes call for curly kale, which is easy to find in the U.S., but once you get the kale bug, you can get creative with some of the many unique varieties of kale out there.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for kale Caesar salad that may surprise you with its delicate leaves and terrific flavor. The recipe calls for curly kale, but Bottalico recommends Tuscan kale as another great option if you can find it. Don't worry about eating the tough leaves of this hardy cruciferous vegetable raw. There's a secret to getting the perfect kale salad – and it's massage. Massaging the leaves with a little olive oil and salt makes them more tender, and they reduce in size, so don't be alarmed by what may look like a huge quantity of raw kale in the beginning.

Of course, it wouldn't be Caesar salad without the iconic dressing, and the recipe includes directions for making your own flavorful dressing in a few easy steps. (This version is made with mayo rather than raw egg.) Topped with croutons and shredded Parmesan, which contrast against the dark green kale, the salad looks just as beautiful as it tastes.