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Brownies are a sweet, simple, yet indulgent treat. Even the most basic homemade brownie recipe can potentially uplift just about anyone's day. Of course, like many recipes, there are various ways to improve upon them by swapping or adding ingredients. However, one you probably never thought to add to brownies is hojicha, a sweet and smoky green tea that's considered a Japanese comfort staple. Given its deep, yet mellow profile, hojicha can be teamed alongside many other ingredients that are sure to make crowd-pleasing brownies.

Adding hojicha to brownies is a simple step, but there are a few points to consider when incorporating it into the recipe. While brewing a bold batch of hojicha tea is always an option, a good quality powder is the better way to go here. This format provides a naturally potent flavor as the entire tea leaf is ground and directly applied to the mix. When added, hojicha adds a smoky, earthiness, which is accompanied by a nutty aroma when baked. Depending on the brand, some hojicha powders have distinctly differing profiles that could directly impact the brownie batch. For example, Sorate is said to resemble dark chocolate and could emphasize its fudgy flavors. On the other hand, Midori Spring is a well-reviewed brand that's available on Amazon and could be an excellent choice for the confection. According to Reddit users who claim to have used it, while it contains cocoa flavors, it's said to be more reminiscent of cooked caramel. Here, Midori Spring's lean into hojicha's sweet, smokiness could be beneficial as it introduces an elevated richness to brownies.