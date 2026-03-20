12 Traditional Easter Foods From Around The World

When you think of Easter foods, let's face it, your mind probably goes to chocolate eggs. We don't blame you, they're one of the best parts of the whole celebration. But there are all kinds of traditional Easter foods from around the world that are ripe for exploring. You might learn something new about food traditions or even discover a new favorite.

Lent is the lead-up to Easter Sunday, which historically has involved fasting. In some religious traditions, past and present, Lent means no animal products of any kind, including meat, eggs, and dairy. So, effectively, going vegan for 40 days. And that's probably why Easter foods are often sweet treats. After over a month without our typical fare, it seems pretty clear why people often made cakes, cookies, or enriched breads. Of course, today, there are many amazing vegan foods, and most people don't fast during Lent. Nevertheless, these Easter traditions remain.

We're going to explore some traditional Easter foods from across the globe, looking at their significance, what they taste like, and how they're made. You've come to the right place if you're preparing for an Easter feast, whether you want to draw inspiration from Italy, Lebanon, Ukraine, or elsewhere.