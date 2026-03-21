What's The Most Popular Fast Food Spot In Canada?

In 2025, Tim Hortons released a list of the biggest hits on the menu. The most popular coffee option at the fast food chain was the Double Double, which comes with two creams and two sugars.A former employee remarked that "it's practially part of Canadian culture" (via Narcity). That beverage sat on the list next to the apple fritter, chocolate glazed Timbits (which are donut holes), and the Iced Capp. On the sweeter side of the menu, you also have options such as honey crullers and old fashioned plain donuts. Popular recommendations to satisfy savory cravings include sandwiches and loaded wraps with fillings like habanero chicken or veggies with cilantro lime sauce.

While Tim Hortons gained many fans over the years, it has plenty of detractors, too. Its ratings on Yelp are pretty low, averaging 2.2 stars out of 5 based on reviews from over 400 locations. On Trustpilot, it comes in at an overall 2.4 out of 5. Some of the negativity in the reviews stems from customers being put off by rude and bad service, as well as incorrect orders. On Yelp, one person said of the Mississauga, Canada location that the bagels are never toasted and employees "are bad at their jobs." Happy patrons of Tims are really vocal about the customer service and show a lot of love for the coffee. One five-star review on Trustpilot said, "The food was absolutely incredible! I had the BBQ Chicken toastie and it was [marvelous]. ... and the staff were so joyful and polite." Of course, one never truly knows how to rate a place until they visit it themselves.