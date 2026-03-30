The Famous Culver's Item A Co‑founder Crafted Personally

Culver's is known for its decadent ButterBurgers and drool-worthy frozen custard. As a Wisconsin-born business, first-timers are encouraged to try the buttery, crisp fried cheese curds, produced by a local dairy especially for Culver's. But the chain's nostalgic menu contains many tasty hidden gems that you may not consider.

Take the resto's beloved root beer. If you've ever wondered why Culvers' root beer tastes different from all other brands, it's because it's a unique recipe crafted just for the restaurant. In fact, Culver's co-founder, Craig Culver, was the mastermind behind the retro beverage. A longtime fan of the fizzy sipper and its robust taste (he'd nix the ice so as not to dilute the soda's flavor), Culver wanted a top-tier version on the menu when he opened his first store.

He sourced local ingredients, then tinkered, tested, and tasted the root beer until it was to his liking. Only then did he tap a barrel of the stuff to dole out to customers. Of course, it can be ordered as is to wash down burgers, fries, and everything in between. But diners with a serious sweet tooth tend to opt for a root beer float with the resto's signature vanilla custard, which is regarded as one of the best chain restaurant root beer floats. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Culver's Diet Root Beer, in case you're trying to minimize calories on your next fast food run.