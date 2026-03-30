The Famous Culver's Item A Co‑founder Crafted Personally
Culver's is known for its decadent ButterBurgers and drool-worthy frozen custard. As a Wisconsin-born business, first-timers are encouraged to try the buttery, crisp fried cheese curds, produced by a local dairy especially for Culver's. But the chain's nostalgic menu contains many tasty hidden gems that you may not consider.
Take the resto's beloved root beer. If you've ever wondered why Culvers' root beer tastes different from all other brands, it's because it's a unique recipe crafted just for the restaurant. In fact, Culver's co-founder, Craig Culver, was the mastermind behind the retro beverage. A longtime fan of the fizzy sipper and its robust taste (he'd nix the ice so as not to dilute the soda's flavor), Culver wanted a top-tier version on the menu when he opened his first store.
He sourced local ingredients, then tinkered, tested, and tasted the root beer until it was to his liking. Only then did he tap a barrel of the stuff to dole out to customers. Of course, it can be ordered as is to wash down burgers, fries, and everything in between. But diners with a serious sweet tooth tend to opt for a root beer float with the resto's signature vanilla custard, which is regarded as one of the best chain restaurant root beer floats. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Culver's Diet Root Beer, in case you're trying to minimize calories on your next fast food run.
Culver's root beer has a cult-favorite recipe that pairs with a slew of popular menu items
As DIY as Culver's root beer sounds, its ingredients aren't. According to the brand, its root beer contains high fructose corn syrup, water, caramel color, a preservative called sodium benzoate, natural flavors, quillaia extract (which inspires foam stability), and red 40.
What you don't know about Culver's root beer, though, is how devoted its fans are. "It tastes so good. I think they put extra vanilla or cream flavoring in it," one Reddit user postulates. One Facebook user, a self-identified "root beer connoisseur," was surprised: "Full-bodied, creamy, and just overall delicious. On my root beer scale, I'd give it a ten." Many regulars say the diet version is among the best in its category too, and drinking either without ice like Craig Culver is a game-changer. "You got a pleasant 'bite' mostly on your tongue from the carbonation with no ice," explained another Reddit user.
Root beer's sweet, spiced nature makes it a natural match for smoky, salty meats, like the chain's grilled Reuben melt or beef pot roast sandwich, in case you're not feeling a ButterBurger. It's also great for washing down all sorts of savory fried goodies, like fries, chicken tenders, and battered Atlantic cod. Of course, it pairs seamlessly with vanilla ice cream (or frozen custard), not to mention cheesy items that are similarly creamy, like cheese curds or chili cheddar fries.