Why Did Costco Stop Selling Hebrew National Hot Dogs In Its Food Court?

The Costco food court's $1.50 hot dog combo carries a weighty legacy, and much of that legacy has to do with price. The combo hasn't changed since its 1985 debut, even though CNN estimates its present-day cost should be closer to $4.50. While this singular food court item may seem immune to inflation for the buyer, such is not the case for the seller. The Costco co-founder's harsh words at the prospect of a price increase show just how hard the company works to shield that $1.50 price point, either by absorbing rising costs or, when required, taking steps to bring them down. One such step occurred in the late 2000s when Costco shifted away from two of its sausage suppliers, Hebrew National and Sinai 48.

Ironically, the hot dog's popularity inspired the change. Demand for Costco's hot dog combo skyrocketed over the years, putting pressure on the suppliers. "Because of our volume, we were driving up their prices," former Costco CFO Richard Galanti revealed to Stanford Business in 2025.

Hebrew National and Sinai 48 couldn't keep up with Costco's burgeoning demand. Per one commenter posting as "Costco Employee Speaking Privately" on Econlib in 2013, the two suppliers refused to sell Costco more hot dogs despite the retail giant offering long-term contracts to help them raise production capacity. As a result, Costco brought hot dog production in house, initially setting up a factory in Tracy, California — which now makes over 200 million hot dogs a year — followed by another in Illinois.