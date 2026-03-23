The Popular Mexican-American Chain Serving You Low-Quality Ingredients

Together we've witnessed the rise, fall, and comeback of Chipotle. There have been low points the E. coli outbreak in 2015 that led to near financial ruin for the company, but a change in executive leadership in 2018 and tried to turn things around. However, shortly after the pandemic, fans began talking about Chipotle on social media again for the wrong reasons — this time its portion sizes. And it seems the grievances with Chipotle didn't end there. There was a new complaint that popped up continuously: the quality of ingredients. In one conversation between Reddit users a person said they believe the ingredients have been on the decline for decades, dating back to 2012. A person on another thread referred to a recent meal they ordered for their child as "dried out chicken garbage."

On the one hand, Chipotle has gone to great lengths to establish a reputation for its ingredients. It claims its menu is made with just 53 recognizable elements that customers can pronounce. It advertises no hormones, no preservatives, and no artificial colors or flavors. But the untold truth of Chipotle reveals the company has been sued several times for allegedly not living up to its publicized standards. Claimants cited GMO feed linked to animals in Chipotle's meat and dairy products (which where we advertised non-GMO), and calorie counts not properly represented in the company's nutrition calculator.