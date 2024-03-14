The Rise, Fall, And Comeback Of Chipotle

Chipotle had a meteoric rise. Why? "It's difficult to crystallize," market analyst Larry Miller said to Rocky Mountain News when trying to explain why the fast-casual chain was such a big success. "It's a really simple concept: The food is high quality, it's executed well, it's trend-right and it's timely."

From its founding in 1993, Chipotle was a powerhouse in the food industry, defying fast food expectations and creating a new type of restaurant with fast-casual dining. With soaring sales and a very quick expansion, Chipotle was unstoppable. The company rode a wave of consumer demand for high-quality, sustainably sourced food. As to why it drew such a crowd, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, Mark Crumpacker, told Time, "Frankly, we're just really positioned well to be where those folks want to go."

Despite its immediate success, Chipotle's journey hit a few major bumps along the way. In recent years, the company has faced several challenges, including food safety scandals and declining sales; at one point, its profits fell by 95%. However, Chipotle remained undeterred, doubling down on its commitment to environmentally friendly food and innovative techniques. Follow us as we trace Chipotle's history with all its ups and downs.