Martha Stewart Adds A Dollop Of These 2 Ingredients To Make Potato Chips Gourmet
Nothing Martha Stewart does is ever simple. So, if the entertainment titan is making waffle-cut potato chips (or, as she calls them, "gaufrettes"), she's not serving them with packaged onion dip or ready-made ranch. She's plating them up with sour cream and caviar for the ultimate hors d'oeuvre.
Just like scrambled eggs and truffles or foie gras on hamburgers, potato chips are instantly elevated by sour cream and caviar. The salt of the chips and brininess of the fish eggs are softened by the cream. Texture-wise, you've got crunch, plus the pops of roe, and richness of cream; it's a treat you can easily prepare in the middle of the week, yet it's fancy enough for special parties. Crème fraîche can be substituted for sour cream, and you absolutely don't need to make your own chips like Stewart.
If you want something store-bought similar to Stewart's gaufrettes, we recommend Chick-fil-A potato chips (if you can find them). But any super crunchy chip will do; kettle chips are particularly sturdy for holding the toppings. Martha hasn't specified what to drink with these gourmet snacks, but we're pretty sure she'd approve of Champagne.
Martha Stewart puts sour cream and caviar on other potatoes, too
Clearly, Martha Stewart is a fan of jazzing up potatoes with sour cream and caviar, because she doesn't just use the topping duo on chips. Her recipe for baked potatoes uses Yukon Golds, smashes them (the ultimate hack for baked potatoes), and fills them generously with caviar and crème fraîche. At Stewart's restaurant, The Bedford, in Las Vegas, a similar baked potato side dish starts at $114.99, though it's nearly $100 cheaper if you forgo the caviar and cream.
When she wants similar flavors in mini, party-worthy bites, Stewart creates twice-baked baby potatoes with bite-sized red spuds. Once they're boiled, she scoops out a bit of the potato flesh and combines it with cream cheese, butter, milk, and chives to make a filling. That goes back into the potatoes, the whole thing is baked again, then each one is topped with sour cream and caviar for a flavor similar to her gourmet potato chips — only warmer, with less crunch.