Martha Stewart Adds A Dollop Of These 2 Ingredients To Make Potato Chips Gourmet

Nothing Martha Stewart does is ever simple. So, if the entertainment titan is making waffle-cut potato chips (or, as she calls them, "gaufrettes"), she's not serving them with packaged onion dip or ready-made ranch. She's plating them up with sour cream and caviar for the ultimate hors d'oeuvre.

Just like scrambled eggs and truffles or foie gras on hamburgers, potato chips are instantly elevated by sour cream and caviar. The salt of the chips and brininess of the fish eggs are softened by the cream. Texture-wise, you've got crunch, plus the pops of roe, and richness of cream; it's a treat you can easily prepare in the middle of the week, yet it's fancy enough for special parties. Crème fraîche can be substituted for sour cream, and you absolutely don't need to make your own chips like Stewart.

If you want something store-bought similar to Stewart's gaufrettes, we recommend Chick-fil-A potato chips (if you can find them). But any super crunchy chip will do; kettle chips are particularly sturdy for holding the toppings. Martha hasn't specified what to drink with these gourmet snacks, but we're pretty sure she'd approve of Champagne.