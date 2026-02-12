The Few Places You Can Find Chick-Fil-A Potato Chips

There are always changes coming to the Chick-fil-A menu from season to season. One of the most pivotal moments in the fast food chain's evolution was the launch of its signature waffle fries in 1985, so it's no mystery why fans clamored over the more recent launch of Chick-fil-A's potato chips— and were eager to find them in stores.

Inspired by the fast food chain's waffle-cut fries, the similarly designed, new version waffle potato chips hit Chick-fil-A stores in August 2025, alongside a lineup of Cherry Berry drinks and the limited-time Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich. There was a classic flavor finished with sea salt (the O.G. was initially offered in 2018), as well as another coated with "smoky and tangy" Chick-fil-A sauce seasoning, which contains tomato powder, onion powder, garlic powder, and mustard. Seven-ounce bags of both chips have been for sale at participating stores since October 2025.

Fans are reportedly able to find them at select U.S. Kroger, Publix, and Walmart stores in 12 states across the Southeast and Atlantic: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Of course, if you don't live in one of these states, you can always order them at your local Chick-fil-A.