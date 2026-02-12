The Few Places You Can Find Chick-Fil-A Potato Chips
There are always changes coming to the Chick-fil-A menu from season to season. One of the most pivotal moments in the fast food chain's evolution was the launch of its signature waffle fries in 1985, so it's no mystery why fans clamored over the more recent launch of Chick-fil-A's potato chips— and were eager to find them in stores.
Inspired by the fast food chain's waffle-cut fries, the similarly designed, new version waffle potato chips hit Chick-fil-A stores in August 2025, alongside a lineup of Cherry Berry drinks and the limited-time Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich. There was a classic flavor finished with sea salt (the O.G. was initially offered in 2018), as well as another coated with "smoky and tangy" Chick-fil-A sauce seasoning, which contains tomato powder, onion powder, garlic powder, and mustard. Seven-ounce bags of both chips have been for sale at participating stores since October 2025.
Fans are reportedly able to find them at select U.S. Kroger, Publix, and Walmart stores in 12 states across the Southeast and Atlantic: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Of course, if you don't live in one of these states, you can always order them at your local Chick-fil-A.
What do shoppers think of Chick-fil-A's chips?
The newest iteration of the Chick-fil-A waffle potato chips was generally well received. An Instagram post announcing the Chick-fil-A sauce-flavored chips on the brand's official account brought in plenty of elated comments. "These are a must-try!" one person wrote. "They are excellent!!!" added another.
"They definitely have the smoky/tangy taste of Chick-fil-A sauce with a touch of sweetness," said one Redditor. "They actually taste a lot like BBQ chips to me ... The flavor is similar to the seasoning on the Goldfish Awesome Sauce crackers." Another Redditor agreed, saying folks who like "sweet smoky barbecue" should taste the chips. The texture is also noteworthy, likely due to the cut of the chips; one Facebook user said it's "halfway between a clean crunch and a Cheetos Puff."
As for the plain chips, some reviewers found them to be over salted. "Too salty ... I'd rather have the waffle fries," one Redditor admitted. "I can get these at my store in Atlanta. I don't because they're absurdly salty," responded another. Some diners also believe that the chips have degraded in taste and quality since they first launched in 2018. "The new ones lost all their flavor and the texture is different," one person responded to a Reddit thread titled "Waffle potato chip change?" Another added that they're "not as crunchy," while a third speculated that it's perhaps because "they now sell those chips in store. They need to make 'em cheaper to mass produce more."