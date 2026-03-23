This Iconic Restaurant Takes Chicken-Fried Steak To Texas-Sized Levels

The Lone Star State is known for all things super sized, meals included. In fact, of all the foods that are actually bigger in Texas, the massive chicken-fried steak from The Wagon Wheel is among the most iconic.

The Eagle Pass institution first opened in 1994. For years, it was primarily a barbecue joint, and they still regularly sell out of that fare. But in 2022, the owners gave the menu and kitchen a much-deserved facelift. In addition to a new smoker for meats like brisket and ribs, they also upgraded their offerings with better burgers and steaks, including a ribeye and the must-try chicken-fried steak.

In fact, the dish is highlighted as "famous" on the menu, and as of January 2025, it cost $30 for the massive steak and two 8-ounce sides. It's large enough for two to four people to share, sides not included. If you're wondering how it's prepared, the chicken-fried steak is hand-cut and tenderized the same day it's breaded. It's pre-seasoned, coated with black pepper and flour, then egg, then seasoned panko breadcrumbs. Finally, it's patted to make the breading stick and deep-fried until golden.