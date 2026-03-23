This Iconic Restaurant Takes Chicken-Fried Steak To Texas-Sized Levels
The Lone Star State is known for all things super sized, meals included. In fact, of all the foods that are actually bigger in Texas, the massive chicken-fried steak from The Wagon Wheel is among the most iconic.
The Eagle Pass institution first opened in 1994. For years, it was primarily a barbecue joint, and they still regularly sell out of that fare. But in 2022, the owners gave the menu and kitchen a much-deserved facelift. In addition to a new smoker for meats like brisket and ribs, they also upgraded their offerings with better burgers and steaks, including a ribeye and the must-try chicken-fried steak.
In fact, the dish is highlighted as "famous" on the menu, and as of January 2025, it cost $30 for the massive steak and two 8-ounce sides. It's large enough for two to four people to share, sides not included. If you're wondering how it's prepared, the chicken-fried steak is hand-cut and tenderized the same day it's breaded. It's pre-seasoned, coated with black pepper and flour, then egg, then seasoned panko breadcrumbs. Finally, it's patted to make the breading stick and deep-fried until golden.
Diners swear this Texas restaurant's chicken-fried steak is a must for newcomers
You may think The Wagon Wheel's chicken-fried steak is a gimmick more than a culinary masterpiece. But diners confirm it's worth the hype. "We ordered the chicken-fried steak — what they're known for — and it was absolutely delicious and so tender," wrote one Google reviewer. "The chicken-fried steak is served on a pizza platter, if that helps you with the size. I would get gravy on the side in case you don't finish it," advised another diner, presumably to hydrate the leftovers.
If you've never had it, here's everything you need to know about chicken-fried steak. It's tenderized steak (usually cube) breaded in egg and flour and fried, like Southern-style fried chicken. It's usually served with white gravy. It tends to be crunchy at the ends and tender on the inside. "As one should expect with a steak this large (it's a 2-pound sirloin), the edges are darker and crisper due to the frying process," confirmed a third reviewer. "As I cut and ate my way to the middle, it got better with every bite."
Wondering what to pair with it? The Wagon Wheel's sides range from chicharrón mac and cheese to loaded green beans. We recommend having something classic, like mashed potatoes or cream of corn, with your chicken-fried steak, along with something fresh and light, like coleslaw, to combat its richness. And if it leaves such a good taste in your mouth after and you're feeling inspired to make it at home, our chicken-fried steak recipe delivers.