Everything You Need To Know About Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken fried steak isn't chicken, nor is it steak as one might normally expect. This dish — considered one of 14 Texas foods you need to try before you die — consists of a tough piece of beef that's tenderized, dusted in flour, and then fried on a skillet (or dunked in a deep fryer if you're eating at certain restaurants). Depending on where you are or who is cooking, your chicken fried steak may be dusted in flour twice over, dipped in egg batter in between, fried, slathered in a peppery white cream gravy, and served with a variety of side dishes, usually mashed potatoes and green beans.

While chicken fried steak is often associated with Texas and the South, its origins remain murky. Many food aficionados link this dish's beginnings to German and Austrian immigrants arriving in Texas before the Civil War. A counter-narrative argues the dish emerged in commercial kitchens during the early 20th century. Another common — but almost certainly untrue — story persists of chicken fried steak being the result of a comical kitchen error.

Whatever its origins, chicken fried steak remains a dish evoking deep-fried nostalgia. If you're preparing chicken fried steak on your own, there are a few things to be mindful of in order to get this iconic dish just right. So read on to learn all there is to know about chicken fried steak.