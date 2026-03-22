Stop Using Regular Butter On Veggies And Try This Rich Upgrade Instead

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Whether you're making a fresh batch of cookies, frying up some mushrooms, or just slathering it on some toast, butter is one of those magic ingredients that makes almost everything taste better. There are some obvious drawbacks, however, as it's not the healthiest, and it's not an option for people who want or need to avoid dairy. Luckily, there are plenty of substitutes for butter, and at least one of them is an upgrade for those looking for rich, delicious roasted or fried veggies: ghee.

Ghee is a clarified butter commonly used in Indian and Pakistani cooking. That means that the milk solids have been removed, which makes ghee lactose-free and gives it a roasted, nutty flavor distinct from butter. This flavor mixed with roasted veggies is a match made in heaven, especially with carrots, potatoes, green beans, and Brussels sprouts, which all get extra golden and crispy due to ghee's higher smoke point. Its extensive use in South Asian cuisine proves that it marries well with a generous mixture of spices, so don't hold back on the paprika and turmeric.