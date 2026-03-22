Stop Using Regular Butter On Veggies And Try This Rich Upgrade Instead
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Whether you're making a fresh batch of cookies, frying up some mushrooms, or just slathering it on some toast, butter is one of those magic ingredients that makes almost everything taste better. There are some obvious drawbacks, however, as it's not the healthiest, and it's not an option for people who want or need to avoid dairy. Luckily, there are plenty of substitutes for butter, and at least one of them is an upgrade for those looking for rich, delicious roasted or fried veggies: ghee.
Ghee is a clarified butter commonly used in Indian and Pakistani cooking. That means that the milk solids have been removed, which makes ghee lactose-free and gives it a roasted, nutty flavor distinct from butter. This flavor mixed with roasted veggies is a match made in heaven, especially with carrots, potatoes, green beans, and Brussels sprouts, which all get extra golden and crispy due to ghee's higher smoke point. Its extensive use in South Asian cuisine proves that it marries well with a generous mixture of spices, so don't hold back on the paprika and turmeric.
Ghee is versatile and easy to make
Ghee is often confused with clarified butter, but the difference between the two is their cooking processes, which impact their flavor. While clarified butter is melted over low heat until the milk solids separate, ghee is cooked a bit longer until the milk solids turn brown and settle at the bottom to be strained. The result is a shelf-stable, lactose-free, nutty goop of goodness that's even slightly healthier than butter.
If you're not in the mood to clarify (ghee-ify?) some butter, ghee is easy to find at major supermarkets, specialty Indian stores, and online. A 56-ounce tub of ghee at Amazon will set you back $38, less than a dollar an ounce. While it goes great with Indian recipes like our coconut red lentil dal (just replace the coconut oil with ghee), it also performs miracles in a Béchamel sauce, and can't be beat when making roasted vegetables. When used right, ghee can be a secret weapon in your pantry to fill you with glee.