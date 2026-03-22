John Wayne Had A Famous On-Set Ritual Involving This Kitchen Item

John Wayne's legacy sometimes manifests in unexpectedly culinary ways. You'd never imagine a casserole named after the classic movie star, but it exists, and the legend himself seemingly supplied the recipe. His connection to another kitchen fixture, mugs, is perhaps an even more endearing one. At the end of a film project, he would gift each cast and crew member a ceramic mug with a striking gold handle — a keepsake to show his appreciation for the team. The ritual spanned 25 years and continued until the iconic cowboy's last project, the 1976 film "The Shootist."

The process began as each film neared wrap-up. Wayne's secretary, Mary St. John, would compile a list of everyone who was to receive the memento. Each cup got a personalized message, often the recipient's name, followed by "from Duke" (Wayne's long-standing pet name). The mugs also featured custom art commemorating the film.

Over the years, the crews of some 43 movies received these cups, resulting in repeated collaborators, like stuntman Terry Leonard, accumulating multiple pieces. "I had [the mugs] specially hooked up to the bottom of my mantle so that even if there's an earthquake, they won't fall. I want them to survive even if nothing else does," Leonard told John Wayne Enterprises. Equally precious in sentimental and monetary value, these cups have sold at film memorabilia auctions for thousands of dollars. In 2025, a mug Wayne bestowed upon the crew of his 1973 western "The Train Robbers" fetched a record-setting $57,500.