Where To Find The Best Steak In Atlanta, According To Alton Brown

If you find yourself in Atlanta, Georgia with a craving for a good steak, you might not know where to go. Should you stick to a tried-and-true chain like Texas Roadhouse, check out the closest locally-owned option near your lodging, or head to social media for a viral-worthy suggestion? Well, luckily you don't have to bother with any of those options because television personality and chef Alton Brown has a recommendation for the best steak in the city.

"[It] still has to be Blue Ridge Grill," Alton Brown in a February 2014 interview with "Atlanta Eats." His reasoning partly has to do with comfortable seating, a quiet atmosphere, and delicious martinis according to the interview. There's also parking according to Brown, a perk if you don't plan to Uber to your dinner. Considering Brown's accolades from publishing cookbooks to hosting television shows like "Good Eats," we think his recommendation is worthy of a try when you're in the Atlanta area.

Blue Ridge Grill is about a 15-minute drive from the downtown area, but why not sight see during your stay? It's been open since 1994, so it's a good chance the restaurant knows how to serve a steak. Plus, it has a dining room, enclosed porch, bar, and private dining downstairs depending on what your vibe is.