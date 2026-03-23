Where To Find The Best Steak In Atlanta, According To Alton Brown
If you find yourself in Atlanta, Georgia with a craving for a good steak, you might not know where to go. Should you stick to a tried-and-true chain like Texas Roadhouse, check out the closest locally-owned option near your lodging, or head to social media for a viral-worthy suggestion? Well, luckily you don't have to bother with any of those options because television personality and chef Alton Brown has a recommendation for the best steak in the city.
"[It] still has to be Blue Ridge Grill," Alton Brown in a February 2014 interview with "Atlanta Eats." His reasoning partly has to do with comfortable seating, a quiet atmosphere, and delicious martinis according to the interview. There's also parking according to Brown, a perk if you don't plan to Uber to your dinner. Considering Brown's accolades from publishing cookbooks to hosting television shows like "Good Eats," we think his recommendation is worthy of a try when you're in the Atlanta area.
Blue Ridge Grill is about a 15-minute drive from the downtown area, but why not sight see during your stay? It's been open since 1994, so it's a good chance the restaurant knows how to serve a steak. Plus, it has a dining room, enclosed porch, bar, and private dining downstairs depending on what your vibe is.
What to order at Blue Ridge Grill and what others say about Alton Brown's go-to Atlanta steak spot
If you want to order a steak like Alton Brown, Blue Ridge Grill has a few options. A Japanese Wagyu steak with grilled onions sells for $159.00, a 12-ounce New York Strip also comes with grilled onions and costs $79.00, or a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye for $89.00 are all up for grabs. There are a handful of sides that would pair deliciously with any of the steaks including grilled asparagus, macaroni and cheese, sauteéd spinach, and corn soufflé.
It's not just Brown who thinks Blue Ridge Grill is a top-notch spot to grab a steak. According to the eatery's website, it has won many accolades including being the top restaurant in Atlanta in 2021 by Opentable's Top 10 Diners' Choice Winners and Opentable's Top Ten Best Overall Restaurants later in 2022. On Yelp, it has a 4.2-star rating based on more than 330 customer reviews. Some reviews claim it's "an institution" while others rave about the "high quality food."