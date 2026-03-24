Where To Get The Best Quick Slice In San Francisco

San Francisco has a long history with pizza. The first wood-fired brick oven pizzeria on the West Coast opened here in 1935 at Lupo's (now operating as Tommaso's), in the Italian neighborhood of North Beach. The neighborhood is still the epicenter of pizza in San Francisco, and the home to half of the slices on this list. Tony's Pizza Napoletana, the tenth-best pizzeria in the world, according to the Italy-based guide Top 50 Pizza, anchors the neighborhood and forces pizza makers across the city to step up their game. Tony's always has a long wait for a table, and we're here to talk about quick slices. My four go-to slice spots to visit when I walk my dog around S.F. are: Outta Sight, Golden Boy, Flour + Water, and Gioia.

I spend a lot of time in San Francisco. My dog and I house-sit for family in North Beach for weeks at a time. Los Angeles, where I live now, is no longer a pizza pariah, but as a former New Yorker, I appreciate one aspect of San Francisco's pizza scene that I struggle to find in LA — a good slice to grab on the go. San Francisco is one of the most walkable cities in the U.S., and that walkability makes grab-and-go slice shops a viable (and thriving!) business in a way LA's car culture doesn't support. Fewer people are drawn in when they drive by a slice place. You don't smell the pies baking or see them sitting in the window. In San Francisco, you do.