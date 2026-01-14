5 Pizzerias That Make Moving From NYC To LA More Manageable

I lived in New York City for 8 years. When I moved to Los Angeles I was among the many former New Yorkers who weren't fun to be around because I annoyingly ranted about NYC's pizza supremacy. Things in LA have changed and good pizza can be found all across the sprawling city. There isn't the density of places to get a good, quick, cheap slice like there is in New York, but New York doesn't have anything close to our taco culture.

While living in NYC I was lucky enough to regularly eat at the number 1 pizzeria in the world, Una Pizza Napoletana. My usual spots were Luigi's in Brooklyn and NY Pizza Suprema in Manhattan. It was a city with too many good shops to waste time on a bad slice. In my 9 years in LA I've seen the pizza scene explode, especially after the pandemic when many people learned to make the dish and sales rose. There are so many great places that didn't make this list: Ozzy's Apizza, Pizzeria Mozza, Pizzana (which Jonathan Gold said rivals the best pizza in Italy), Apollonia's, Pizzeria Bianco, Ronan, Wallflower, Secret Pizza, and Pijja Palace all deserve multiple visits. A true pizza-phile will be yelling at me right now for not including one or more of these on my list. Below are the five pizzerias that shut me up as a former New Yorker. I don't have one thing that I look for in a pie other than good flavor!