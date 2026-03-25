The Forgotten Cookie That Oreo May Have Copied
With a brand as iconic as the Oreo, it's hard to imagine them as anything other than true originals. However, the world of food isn't always so clear-cut. In some cases, the original gets lost in the wake of a more successful competitor — or even imitator. That may be the case for Oreos and the historic cookie brand known as Hydrox.
In many ways, the two cookie brands are nearly identical. Both offer chocolate cookies with raised exterior designs that sandwich a cream filling. However, few know that Hydrox was actually on shelves years before Oreo. The former were invented in 1908, while the latter weren't rolled out until four years later. Although there's no firm evidence, Hydrox's popularity is thought to be a main motivator for Nabisco's release of the Oreo as a competitor.
It's easy to understand if you haven't heard of Hydrox, particularly for younger Americans. After changing hands in a series of corporate mergers and acquisitions, the brand name was phased out by Keebler in 1999. The Hydrox name was so neglected that the trademark was even allowed to lapse, allowing Leaf Brands to begin producing its own version of the cookie in the mid-2010s.
Small but notable differences between Oreo and Hydrox
Although it might sound more like a cleaning chemical or medication than a snack, the Hydrox name is no accident or random choice. It's a combination of the elements hydrogen and oxygen (the two components of water), intended to evoke a sense of purity.
There are some subtle differences between the modern Hydrox and its far more famous doppelganger, at least according to the company that makes the former. They argue that a Hydrox is less sugary than an Oreo as well as crisper. They say this means it holds up better when dunked in milk, a critical test for any cookie. Hydrox also has a non-GMO certification and has eliminated artificial colors and flavors from its formulation. Since the original version, Hydrox has also been free of animal fats, making it an attractive vegan option for those craving an Oreo.
The strange history of the Oreo and Hydrox rivalry has now lasted more than a century. Although there's no dispute about the top dog in this cookie space when it comes to sales and pop culture presence, it's worth remembering how it all started. Hydrox may be mostly forgotten, but it remains a likely inspiration for one of the world's most instantly recognizable packaged cookies.