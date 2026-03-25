The Forgotten Cookie That Oreo May Have Copied

With a brand as iconic as the Oreo, it's hard to imagine them as anything other than true originals. However, the world of food isn't always so clear-cut. In some cases, the original gets lost in the wake of a more successful competitor — or even imitator. That may be the case for Oreos and the historic cookie brand known as Hydrox.

In many ways, the two cookie brands are nearly identical. Both offer chocolate cookies with raised exterior designs that sandwich a cream filling. However, few know that Hydrox was actually on shelves years before Oreo. The former were invented in 1908, while the latter weren't rolled out until four years later. Although there's no firm evidence, Hydrox's popularity is thought to be a main motivator for Nabisco's release of the Oreo as a competitor.

It's easy to understand if you haven't heard of Hydrox, particularly for younger Americans. After changing hands in a series of corporate mergers and acquisitions, the brand name was phased out by Keebler in 1999. The Hydrox name was so neglected that the trademark was even allowed to lapse, allowing Leaf Brands to begin producing its own version of the cookie in the mid-2010s.