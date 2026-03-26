The History Behind Blanton's Iconic Jockey Bottle Stoppers

Folks familiar with Blanton's Single Barrel bourbon may already know that it has been produced by Buffalo Trace since 1984. This highly coveted and elusive spirit earned a spot on our list of the best Kentucky bourbons of all time. The draw for some could be the fact that each batch is taken from a single barrel (most bourbons are blended from several barrels) or that it was featured as John Wick's booze of choice on the big screen. But, for many, the ultimate goal in purchasing and drinking Blanton's is to get their hands on the famous bottle stoppers.

Each stopper features a racehorse and jockey in various forms of motion and is emblazoned with a different letter from the name "Blanton's." Collecting them all is typically easier said than done, since the brand can be hard to find, and the letters are created at random.

Blanton's has used racehorse-topped stoppers since it originated, but the idea of collecting them to spell out the brand's name didn't begin until 1999. Some people spend years trying to complete a set while those with little patience can simply purchase the whole thing online.